Silver Street Studios to Throw Open its Warehouse Doors for Unique Holiday Market

The warehouse doors at Silver Street Studios will be opened wide December 10-13 for the 2020 DASH Holiday Market.

Two Tequila Sisters with their whimsical and colorful denim jackets are among the merchants joining the DASH Holiday Market at Silver Street Studios.

DASH co-founders Lisa Erwin, Michelle Maresh, Vanessa Sendukas, Angela Poujol in their signature masks necessary in the time of COVID-19. (Photo by Gray Moore Photography)

The warehouse doors at Silver Street Studios will be flung open wide December 10 to 13 when DASH (Design-Art-Style-Home) debuts a holiday market with not only fresh air flowing, but also all sorts of safety precautions.

Crowd control, mask requirements, loads of hand sanitizer, widespread use of antimicrobial protectant and nightly deep cleaning are the precautions that DASH organizers have in place. All in an effort to provide a comfortable shopping experience for those who have missed, thanks to COVID-19, the in-person fun of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, Rodeo Houston, and the Christmas markets at River Oaks Country Club and Houston Country Club.

No “bah, humbug” in Silver Street Studios for this long weekend. More than 90 local and national merchants have signed on to proffer holiday gifts, design elements, clothing, food items, jewelry and more.

Two Tequila Sisters, the Roger Clemens Foundation, Noble House Designs, the Frock Shop and Denkler Desserts are among the vendors scheduled to tempt holiday shoppers.

You might recall that the DASH Spring Market was quashed due to the COVID shutdowns, but the DASH Summer Market Sale in June was such as success that the holiday version with similar safety precautions seemed a good idea. So the founding ladies — Lisa Erwin, Michelle Maresh, Vanessa Sendukas, and Angela Poujol — are ready for market action.

What would be a DASH event without a preview party? As is tradition with the DASH markets, it will be a party with light bites from neighborhood favorites including Relish, Picnic on the Green and Island Green and drinks at The Warehouse Bar. For $35 a person the doors open from 6 to 9 on Thursday, December 10 for the “First DASH” bash with live music from dealer/artist/rocker Jo Hyman.

BUY ART NOW Swipe























Next

In a nod to the holidays, Disco Santa (aka Round Tops Dean of Disco Alley) will spin his jiving playlist, pose for photos and contribute general merriment.

Admission for the remainder of the weekend is $10 per person with shopping hours 10 am to 5 pm.