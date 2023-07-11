Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – July 2023

A former Carbone Vino chef is opening a new Italian restaurant in Snider Plaza.

From former Chef de Cuisine of Carbone Vino (a Major Food Group concept) Kashawn Cruell, Montecito’s is a new California-style Italian restaurant coming to Snider Plaza in 2024. After spending a decade with Major Food Group, the New York City native is branching out to owning his first restaurant in the new building across the street from Kuby’s. The Vandelay Hospitality Group-backed spot will serve fresh pastas, pizzas, seafood, wine, and cocktails.

A Lower Greenville favorite closes to make room for two new concepts.

Last week, a friend and I tried to go to Standard Service on Greenville Avenue. We were surprised to see that it was closed and under construction of some kind. Turns out, co-founder Elias Pope (UNCO) is turning the space into two new concepts, according to the Dallas Morning News. For now, sibling concept Leela’s Wine Bar will pop up in the larger space while its original home across the street gets renovated. It’ll be running its summertime pop-up, Summer House. Then, the second restaurant will take over — we’ll share details once we know more. In the meantime, UNCO is planning to open a new location of Standard Service in Willow Park near Fort Worth.

Lombardi Family Concepts’ newest restaurant debuts this August.

I’ve been keeping an eye on the exterior of an upcoming new concept from Lombardi Family Concepts next to Salum off Fitzhugh Avenue. The “Coming Soon” sign by the group has been up for a while. But now, there’s finally a name — Maison Chinoise. Per Instagram, it will be a “fusion of contemporary and traditional Chinese cuisine” opening in August 2023. This isn’t the first Asian concept from the primarily European-forward group. Lombardi also owns Kāi in Plano and Austin’s Joi. One item on the menu (as pictured above) is King Prawn dumplings with black caviar and gold leaf.

Dallas is finally getting a favorite Portland-based doughnut shop.

In 2013, I visited my first Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon. Since then, I’ve been obsessed with the creative doughnut shop. I still have branded stickers to prove it. But it feels like it’s been forever since it debuted in other Texas cities like Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Dallas is last, but I’m still glad voodoo doll doughnuts are finally coming to Lower Greenville. According to the Dallas Morning News, the new spot will open sometime this year. Doughnut options range from Bacon Maple Bar to Viscous Hibiscus.

A local chocolate shop expands to a wine and dessert bar in Trinity Groves.

Kate Weiser has long been a Dallas staple for beautiful chocolate treats, and has spread her sweet confections across Texas and beyond with her online market. Now, the local chocolatier has transformed her Trinity Groves kitchen into a wine and dessert bar. Guests can try things not available at the shop, such as fondue, brownies, or frozen cheesecakes. Other items include sweet waffles, cream pops, and wines by the glass. Dessert service will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 1 pm until close and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.