Tecovas Goes Luxury With Its First-Ever Dress Collection

Tecovas, the Austin-based, direct-to-consumer boot brand that’s broken through with staggering ease, might seem like an unlikely match with Kristopher Brock, an expert pattern-maker whose luxury womenswear label Brock Collection won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2016. But the two are more simpatico than you think.

Brock was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his parents still have a ranch. He currently lives in Los Angeles with fiancée Kaitlynn Carter, an ambassador for the American Wild Horse Campaign.

“I’ve always been drawn to western heritage and cowboy culture,” Brock tells PaperCity. “I’ve been a fan of Tecovas since meeting Paul [Hedrick] at the Austin store and getting my first pair of boots back in 2020.”

When Hedrick, who founded Tecovas in 2015, asked the luxury fashion designer if he would design the brand’s first-ever dress collection, Brock was, in his own words, “already sold.”

The limited-edition capsule collection launches today, September 21, with nine dresses, three boots, one top, and a floral ranch scarf — an effortless blend of Brock’s ethereal designs and Tecova’s western-meets-modern sensibility.

Brock will visit Dallas’ new Tecovas store in NorthPark Center on Friday, September 22, from 1 – 3 pm. The collection is available online and in select Tecovas stores.

Brock’s Favorite Pieces from the Tecovas Capsule

“I really love the Willow dress layered with one of the slip dresses underneath and paired back with the Abby green sueded nile boot,” Brock says. “I also love the Ava dress paired back to an oversized work coat and belted. Also really love the scarf, worn as a top paired back with oversized denim.”

What Kristopher Brock is Doing Now

Tecovas is the latest in a string of unique collaborations from Brock, who co-founded the celeb-loved Brock Collection with former spouse Laura Vassar in 2014. The label quietly shut down last year, with both co-founders going on to design capsule collections for brands. Vassar recently designed a collection for Reformation, while Brock has kept busy with companies like Berlinger and Bloomingdales.

“I’ve truly enjoyed this experimental phase in my career; not being at one specific house; having the opportunity to work with such amazing yet different brands across various price points and categories,” Brock shares. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Tecovas and what they have built, truly reimagining the space. I was excited about the idea of learning from Paul and his entire team.”

What’s Next for Kristopher Brock?

Who knows? Maybe I’m building a little archive — manifesting something special to come in the near future!