Tecovas Goes Luxury With Its First-Ever Dress Collection

The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.
000065990014_R2-CC-Edit-1193×1800-faece90a-2065-4692-8a39-398a79e7fca1
000065990035_R2-1193×1800-11191aed-f7ca-4bb3-97b8-9b1ea8d0909b
000065990010_R2-1193×1800-f315662a-b041-4c18-96e0-01b13547dbe3
The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395
The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
IMG_7992-1201×1800-086ddd61-ba99-43e6-8a65-654914fa16dc
Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125
The Willow Dress, $295 kristopher brock x tecovas
The India Dress, Tecovas x Kristopher brock
000066120005_R2-1468×1800-e2bd5f4e-7faa-497b-a2cd-4f0d19b79b4b
Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock x Tecovas
01
13

The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.

02
13

The Annie in brick suede, $425

03
13

The June Dress, $265

04
13

The Abby in forest crocodile, $995

05
13

The Ava Dress in bluebonnet floral, $265

06
13

The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395

07
13

The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, $285

08
13

The Charlie Dress, $285

09
13

Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125

10
13

The Willow Dress, $295

11
13

The India Dress, $265

12
13

The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, $265

13
13

Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock

The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.
000065990014_R2-CC-Edit-1193×1800-faece90a-2065-4692-8a39-398a79e7fca1
000065990035_R2-1193×1800-11191aed-f7ca-4bb3-97b8-9b1ea8d0909b
000065990010_R2-1193×1800-f315662a-b041-4c18-96e0-01b13547dbe3
The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395
The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
IMG_7992-1201×1800-086ddd61-ba99-43e6-8a65-654914fa16dc
Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125
The Willow Dress, $295 kristopher brock x tecovas
The India Dress, Tecovas x Kristopher brock
000066120005_R2-1468×1800-e2bd5f4e-7faa-497b-a2cd-4f0d19b79b4b
Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock x Tecovas
Fashion / Shopping

Tecovas Goes Luxury With Its First-Ever Dress Collection

The Modern Cowboy Boot Brand Enlisted Kristopher Brock for a Dreamy Womenswear Capsule

BY // 09.21.23
The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.
The Annie in brick suede, $425
The June Dress, $265
The Abby in forest crocodile, $995
The Ava Dress in bluebonnet floral, $265
The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395
The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, $285
The Charlie Dress, $285
Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125
The Willow Dress, $295
The India Dress, $265
The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, $265
Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock
1
13

The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.

2
13

The Annie in brick suede, $425

3
13

The June Dress, $265

4
13

The Abby in forest crocodile, $995

5
13

The Ava Dress in bluebonnet floral, $265

6
13

The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395

7
13

The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, $285

8
13

The Charlie Dress, $285

9
13

Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125

10
13

The Willow Dress, $295

11
13

The India Dress, $265

12
13

The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, $265

13
13

Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock

Tecovas, the Austin-based, direct-to-consumer boot brand that’s broken through with staggering ease, might seem like an unlikely match with Kristopher Brock, an expert pattern-maker whose luxury womenswear label Brock Collection won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2016. But the two are more simpatico than you think.

Brock was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his parents still have a ranch. He currently lives in Los Angeles with fiancée Kaitlynn Carter, an ambassador for the American Wild Horse Campaign.

“I’ve always been drawn to western heritage and cowboy culture,” Brock tells PaperCity. “I’ve been a fan of Tecovas since meeting Paul [Hedrick] at the Austin store and getting my first pair of boots back in 2020.”

When Hedrick, who founded Tecovas in 2015, asked the luxury fashion designer if he would design the brand’s first-ever dress collection, Brock was, in his own words, “already sold.”

The limited-edition capsule collection launches today, September 21, with nine dresses, three boots, one top, and a floral ranch scarf — an effortless blend of Brock’s ethereal designs and Tecova’s western-meets-modern sensibility.

Brock will visit Dallas’ new Tecovas store in NorthPark Center on Friday, September 22, from 1 – 3 pm. The collection is available online and in select Tecovas stores.

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
The Ava Dress in bluebonnet floral, $265, with the Abby boot, $995.

Brock’s Favorite Pieces from the Tecovas Capsule

“I really love the Willow dress layered with one of the slip dresses underneath and paired back with the Abby green sueded nile boot,” Brock says. “I also love the Ava dress paired back to an oversized work coat and belted. Also really love the scarf, worn as a top paired back with oversized denim.” 

The Willow Dress, $295 kristopher brock x tecovas
The Willow Dress, $295

What Kristopher Brock is Doing Now

Tecovas is the latest in a string of unique collaborations from Brock, who co-founded the celeb-loved Brock Collection with former spouse Laura Vassar in 2014. The label quietly shut down last year, with both co-founders going on to design capsule collections for brands. Vassar recently designed a collection for Reformation, while Brock has kept busy with companies like Berlinger and Bloomingdales.

“I’ve truly enjoyed this experimental phase in my career; not being at one specific house; having the opportunity to work with such amazing yet different brands across various price points and categories,” Brock shares. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Tecovas and what they have built,  truly reimagining the space. I was excited about the idea of learning from Paul and his entire team.”

000065990014_R2-CC-Edit-1193×1800-faece90a-2065-4692-8a39-398a79e7fca1
The Annie in brick suede, $425

What’s Next for Kristopher Brock?

Who knows? Maybe I’m building a little archive — manifesting something special to come in the near future!

The India Dress, $265, and The Sadie boot, $395, by Kristopher Brock for Tecovas.
000065990014_R2-CC-Edit-1193×1800-faece90a-2065-4692-8a39-398a79e7fca1
000065990035_R2-1193×1800-11191aed-f7ca-4bb3-97b8-9b1ea8d0909b
000065990010_R2-1193×1800-f315662a-b041-4c18-96e0-01b13547dbe3
The Ava Dres in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
The Sadie in clay oily nubuck, $395
The Mila Dress in bluebonnet floral, tecovas x kristopher brock
IMG_7992-1201×1800-086ddd61-ba99-43e6-8a65-654914fa16dc
Details on The Floral Ranch Scarf, $125
The Willow Dress, $295 kristopher brock x tecovas
The India Dress, Tecovas x Kristopher brock
000066120005_R2-1468×1800-e2bd5f4e-7faa-497b-a2cd-4f0d19b79b4b
Textile details on The June Dress by Kristopher Brock x Tecovas
Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
514 Ripple Creek
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
3001 Robinhood
West University
FOR SALE

3001 Robinhood
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3001 Robinhood
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
3020 Ella Lee
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3020 Ella Lee
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
3020 Ella Lee
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X