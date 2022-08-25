Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648
Rio of Mercedes Blue Milan Boots, $575
Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350
City Boots The Terlingua, $950
Lucchese Women’s White Sands, $1,295
Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 4.13.23 PM
Tony Lama Wildheart, $279.95
Tecovas The Josie, $275
01
08

Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648

02
08

03
08

Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350

04
08

City Boots The Terlingua, $950

05
08

06
08

Miron Crosby Brooke Black, $2,195

07
08

08
08

Tecovas The Josie, $275

Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648
Rio of Mercedes Blue Milan Boots, $575
Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350
City Boots The Terlingua, $950
Lucchese Women’s White Sands, $1,295
Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 4.13.23 PM
Tony Lama Wildheart, $279.95
Tecovas The Josie, $275
Fashion / Shopping

A Boot for Fall Seasons

Eight Texas Brands That Blend Authenticity, Craftsmanship, and Style

BY // 08.25.22
Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648
Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350
City Boots The Terlingua, $950
Miron Crosby Brooke Black, $2,195
Tecovas The Josie, $275
1
8

Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648

2
8

3
8

Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350

4
8

City Boots The Terlingua, $950

5
8

6
8

Miron Crosby Brooke Black, $2,195

7
8

8
8

Tecovas The Josie, $275

Any sartorially savvy Texan knows: cowboy boots are perennial footwear. (Ask a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.) That being said, if the western classics had to be attributed to just one season, it’s fall. When the crisp air finally makes its welcome debut in Texas, it’s practically an open invitation to slip into something a bit more comfortable (AKA boot socks).

If you’re looking for a fresh pair to add to your collection or just want to invest in something truly well made, we’ve rounded up perfectly fall-ready options from the best Texas cowboy boots brands for women.

 

Rio of Mercedes Blue Milan Boots, $575

Rios of Mercedes

The enduring brand is a bit more under the radar than your Luccheses or Tony Lamas. But for those looped in on the longstanding Texas factory and its masterful craftsmen, Rios of Mercedes is a name well worth knowing—and investing in (prices hover around the $600 mark).

 

texas cowboy boots for women
Lucchese Women’s White Sands, $1,295

Lucchese

Another Western stalwart, Lucchese is synonymous with high-end cowboy boots. The Texas-bred brand has countless celebrity fans (from actors and musicians to several U.S. presidents) and is the official footwear of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. Though the occasional style is produced internationally, Lucchese boots handcrafted by Texas artisans come with prices that match the meticulous construction.

NEW ARRIVALS

Swipe
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas

Designed in partnership with hatmaker Nick Fouquet, White Sands is inspired by the West Texas landscape.

 

 

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 4.13.23 PM
Miron Crosby Brooke Black, $2,195

Miron Crosby

From their welcoming atelier in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, sisters Lizzie Means-Duplantis and Sarah Means blend boot making’s rich history (their cousins own Rio de Mercedes) with unique, eye-catching designs and materials (like sting ray or ostrich leather) to create an instantly recognizable look for those in the know.

 

texas cowboy boots for women
Rujo Boots The Lindy, $350

Rujo Boots

Every pair of Rujo boots is designed at the brand’s Dallas headquarters and handcrafted in León, Mexico, the “Cowboy Boot Capital of the World.” That time-honored authenticity lends itself to meticulously crafted classics — at reasonable direct-to-consumer price points.

 

Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648
Ranch Road Boots Scarlett Firebird, $648

Ranch Road Boots

Founded by West Texas native and former Marine Corps officer Sarah Ford, Ranch Road Boots are handcrafted in Spain with striking star, floral, and cacti motifs for bolder boot wearers. The full-grain Spanish leather costs a pretty penny, but Ranch Road’s Re/Booted program is a great place to discover pre-loved boots at a discount.

 

City Boots The Terlingua, $950
The Terlingua is a  suede take on City Boots’ bestselling Amarillo boot. ($950)

City Boots

Lizzy Chestnut’s stylish spin on the handcrafted cowboy boot has been a nationwide e-commerce hit since City Boots launched in 2015. And though the brand’s roots are direct-to-consumer, those in Dallas and Fort Worth can shop the heirloom quality shoes (handcrafted in Mexico) by appointment in Deep Ellum or along West Vickery Boulevard.

 

texas cowboy boots for women
Tony Lama Wildheart, $279.95 3

Tony Lama

With its signature lizard wingtips and a century-plus family saga that shaped the boot-making industry, El Paso-based Tony Lama is a western institution for good reason. And unlike other Western brands that have been around since the late 1800s, the price points have remained relatively affordable.

 

Tecovas The Josie, $275
The Josie from Tecovas is a fall-ready suede spin on the classic cowgirl boot. ($275)

Tecovas

Austin-based Tecovas is a newer player in the cowboy boot scene, but the young brand has more than proven itself with classic designs, craftmanship bonafides (everything is hand-made in León, Mexico), and competitive, direct-to-consumer prices.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
read full series

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X