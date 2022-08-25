A Boot for Fall Seasons

Any sartorially savvy Texan knows: cowboy boots are perennial footwear. (Ask a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.) That being said, if the western classics had to be attributed to just one season, it’s fall. When the crisp air finally makes its welcome debut in Texas, it’s practically an open invitation to slip into something a bit more comfortable (AKA boot socks).

If you’re looking for a fresh pair to add to your collection or just want to invest in something truly well made, we’ve rounded up perfectly fall-ready options from the best Texas cowboy boots brands for women.

Rios of Mercedes

The enduring brand is a bit more under the radar than your Luccheses or Tony Lamas. But for those looped in on the longstanding Texas factory and its masterful craftsmen, Rios of Mercedes is a name well worth knowing—and investing in (prices hover around the $600 mark).

Lucchese

Another Western stalwart, Lucchese is synonymous with high-end cowboy boots. The Texas-bred brand has countless celebrity fans (from actors and musicians to several U.S. presidents) and is the official footwear of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. Though the occasional style is produced internationally, Lucchese boots handcrafted by Texas artisans come with prices that match the meticulous construction.

Designed in partnership with hatmaker Nick Fouquet, White Sands is inspired by the West Texas landscape.

Miron Crosby

From their welcoming atelier in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, sisters Lizzie Means-Duplantis and Sarah Means blend boot making’s rich history (their cousins own Rio de Mercedes) with unique, eye-catching designs and materials (like sting ray or ostrich leather) to create an instantly recognizable look for those in the know.

Rujo Boots

Every pair of Rujo boots is designed at the brand’s Dallas headquarters and handcrafted in León, Mexico, the “Cowboy Boot Capital of the World.” That time-honored authenticity lends itself to meticulously crafted classics — at reasonable direct-to-consumer price points.

Ranch Road Boots

Founded by West Texas native and former Marine Corps officer Sarah Ford, Ranch Road Boots are handcrafted in Spain with striking star, floral, and cacti motifs for bolder boot wearers. The full-grain Spanish leather costs a pretty penny, but Ranch Road’s Re/Booted program is a great place to discover pre-loved boots at a discount.

City Boots

Lizzy Chestnut’s stylish spin on the handcrafted cowboy boot has been a nationwide e-commerce hit since City Boots launched in 2015. And though the brand’s roots are direct-to-consumer, those in Dallas and Fort Worth can shop the heirloom quality shoes (handcrafted in Mexico) by appointment in Deep Ellum or along West Vickery Boulevard.

Tony Lama

With its signature lizard wingtips and a century-plus family saga that shaped the boot-making industry, El Paso-based Tony Lama is a western institution for good reason. And unlike other Western brands that have been around since the late 1800s, the price points have remained relatively affordable.

Tecovas

Austin-based Tecovas is a newer player in the cowboy boot scene, but the young brand has more than proven itself with classic designs, craftmanship bonafides (everything is hand-made in León, Mexico), and competitive, direct-to-consumer prices.