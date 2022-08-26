Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
1922 Fairview.
The elevated swimming pool and pool deck is an exceptional addition to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
BeDesign Owners of 1922 Fairview covered walls of the living room in striking charcoal gray paper setting off the art collection.
Entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
The updated kitchen in the townhome at 1922 Fairview.
The master bedroom at 1922 Fairview
The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The elevated swimming pool and pool deck is an exceptional addition to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

Owners of 1922 Fairview covered walls of the living room in striking charcoal gray paper setting off the art collection.

Entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A second view of the entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

The ground floor guest room in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A design feature in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The dining area in the open floor plan of the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A view of the open floor plan in the main living area at 1922 Fairview.

The updated kitchen in the townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The master bedroom at 1922 Fairview

Secondary bedroom in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

Real Estate / Houses

BeDesign Owners to Sell the Stunning Montrose Townhouse They Transformed Into a Swanky Dream, Secret Pool Included

A $1.28 Million Mix of a Historic 1912 Home and a Nightlife Vibe

08.25.22
The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.
The elevated swimming pool and pool deck is an exceptional addition to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
Owners of 1922 Fairview covered walls of the living room in striking charcoal gray paper setting off the art collection.
Entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
A second view of the entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
The ground floor guest room in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
A design feature in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.
The dining area in the open floor plan of the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
A view of the open floor plan in the main living area at 1922 Fairview.
The updated kitchen in the townhome at 1922 Fairview.
The master bedroom at 1922 Fairview
Secondary bedroom in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.
An extra bedroom at 1922 Fairview
The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The elevated swimming pool and pool deck is an exceptional addition to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

Owners of 1922 Fairview covered walls of the living room in striking charcoal gray paper setting off the art collection.

Entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A second view of the entry foyer to the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

The ground floor guest room in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A design feature in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

The versatile double living room in the three-story townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The dining area in the open floor plan of the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

A view of the open floor plan in the main living area at 1922 Fairview.

The updated kitchen in the townhome at 1922 Fairview.

The master bedroom at 1922 Fairview

Secondary bedroom in the townhouse at 1922 Fairview.

When BeDesign principals Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz found a townhouse to their liking within walking distance of their contemporary European furniture emporium (although they soon found out that no one walks in Houston), they appreciated the bones but felt that the place needed Saenz’ design talent and Dueñas’ combo of ingenuity and bravado.

The result is a stunning Montrose/River Oaks townhouse replete with a sophisticated elegance matching the luxury furniture collections that fill their showroom on West Alabama and their home. Originating from South America and Spain, the duo have since answered their inner call to move to a high-rise, a style of living from their home countries that they are more accustomed to.

The couple has purchased an aerie in the luxurious Residences at The Allen, the mixed-use project of DC Partners and thus are putting their townhouse at 1922 Fairview on the market. Dueñas, BeDesign CEO, is also brand ambassador for the Residences.

Prospective buyers of the townhouse, built in 1912, will find a surprise behind the rather ordinary exterior. The moment one enters the garden level to the front door, the heated pool and pool deck presents an unexpected oasis of creative calm. The pool in itself was something of a miracle. Due to a four-foot pipe beneath the patio, the pool had to be raised, actually an exceptional look, that required much of Dueñas’ hutzpah just getting the city permits.

The interior refinements include a masterwork of polished details and glamorous Italian design. The owners dressed the walls in contemporary coverings that link to their uber sophisticated Italian furnishings from BeDesign.

They added Dekton countertops and blacksplashes in the kitchen from the Spanish brand Cosentino. Improvements include LED lighting in kitchen and bathroom wall sconces. The updated home audio Sonos system plays both indoors and outdoors.

“We conceived the entire three-story Montrose house for entertaining with a nightlife vibe and edgy custom wall coverings from France,” Dueñas says. “Our new home in The Allen will be a major transition for us in design, to light colors and a bright feel because it’s all about the amazing downtown view.”

The four bedroom, three and one half baths townhouse is listed with Mary Clarkson, Clarkson & Company Real Estate with an asking price of $1,280,000.

