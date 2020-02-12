Must-Visit Pop-Ups and Shopping Events in Dallas — Valentine’s Day Edition

Shop Elizabeth Hooper's newly launched collection IRL, along with Patricio Rivera’s fashionable florals, at Songbird Society this Thursday.

No matter what your relationship is to Valentine’s Day, everyone has feelings about it. Maybe you love the opportunity to shower your loved ones with messages of—well—love, or maybe you fall into the this-is-a-pointless-Hallmark-holiday camp. Your feelings of fear at the potential for unmet expectations are also perfectly valid.

Maybe you didn’t even realize Valentine’s Day was this weekend. (Indifference is arguably still a feeling.) But no matter what your response is to this day of Valentine’s, we can all be grateful that the retail world uses it as an opportunity to plan some pretty cool events.

Here are a few of the best ones to hit this Valentine’s Day week.

Commerce Goods + Supply

1321 Commerce Street | Downtown

The beautifully curated shop (situated just inside the Adolphus Hotel) is making Valentine’s Day a weeklong affair, offering homemade cookies, vintage jewelry, and billie ball & co’s creative custom florals through Friday.

Grange Hall

4445 Travis Street | Knox District

“Savories and bon bons and lovelies” is a tad ambiguous, but this is Grange Hall—it will be more than lovely.

Lele Sadoughi x Veronica Beard

44 Highland Park Village | Park Cities

The Dallas-based designer’s fun, maximalist designs are heading toward icon status (you know a Lele headband when you see one). They’ll also be heading to Veronica Beard (a perfect, colorful fit) in Highland Park Village on Wednesday afternoon for a champagne-fueled trunk show.

Elizabeth Hooper Studio x Songbird Society

4631 Insurance Lane | Knox District

Feeling that the niche for fine jewelry was already filled in Dallas, Elizabeth Hooper launched her namesake line of statement-making earrings, cuffs, rings, and chokers in brass and bronze. Shop the newly launched collection IRL, along with Patricio Rivera’s fashionable florals, at Songbird Society this Thursday.

Neighborhood Goods

7300 Windrose Ave a130 | Plano

For those up north, the Legacy West anchor Neighborhood Goods is hosting an exceptional Galentine’s Day event, complete with on-site, custom illustrations, complimentary polish changes, braids from Dallas-based Book a Birdie, and (a Galentine’s staple) charcuterie boards paired with flights of wine.

