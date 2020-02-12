View this post on Instagram
We know it's a little soon to say "I love you!" but we're giddy so instead we will say, "We Love You A Locket!" Come find a special this-or-that for you and yours! Starting Monday, Feb 10th, Commerce will have homemade cookies made by @theadolphushotel pastry chef, custom valentines florals by @billieballco, and vintage fine jewelry curated by @christinevisneau.
Must-Visit Pop-Ups and Shopping Events in Dallas — Valentine’s Day Edition
Pick Up a Little Something For Your Loved Ones (or Yourself)BY Caitlin Clark // 02.12.20
Lele Sadoughi's of-the-moment accessories will be available in Highland Park Village's Veronica Beard this Valentine's Day week.
Enjoy tea for two in Grange Hall's glamorous Knox District cafe.
The beautifully curated shop (situated just inside the Adolphus Hotel) is making Valentine’s Day a weeklong affair.
Neighborhood Goods in Plano's Legacy West will be hosting an epic Galentine's Day event this year.
Shop Elizabeth Hooper's newly launched collection IRL, along with Patricio Rivera’s fashionable florals, at Songbird Society this Thursday.
No matter what your relationship is to Valentine’s Day, everyone has feelings about it. Maybe you love the opportunity to shower your loved ones with messages of—well—love, or maybe you fall into the this-is-a-pointless-Hallmark-holiday camp. Your feelings of fear at the potential for unmet expectations are also perfectly valid.
Maybe you didn’t even realize Valentine’s Day was this weekend. (Indifference is arguably still a feeling.) But no matter what your response is to this day of Valentine’s, we can all be grateful that the retail world uses it as an opportunity to plan some pretty cool events.
Here are a few of the best ones to hit this Valentine’s Day week.
Commerce Goods + Supply
1321 Commerce Street | Downtown
The beautifully curated shop (situated just inside the Adolphus Hotel) is making Valentine’s Day a weeklong affair, offering homemade cookies, vintage jewelry, and billie ball & co’s creative custom florals through Friday.
Grange Hall
4445 Travis Street | Knox District
“Savories and bon bons and lovelies” is a tad ambiguous, but this is Grange Hall—it will be more than lovely.
Join us the week of Feb 10th-15th for Tea for Two ! Reservations 11:30AM- 2:30pm (m-thurs ) / 11:30AM-3:30Pm (fri & sat) . . . . . #tea #teafortwo #tealunch #teasandwiches #teatime #teatime🍵 #dallas #dallasrestaurants #dallaslunch #dallasdining #dallastexas #dallasfoodie #dallasfoodies #mariagefreres #bonbon #bonbons #champagne #valentines #valentinesweek #dallalovers #dallasvalentines
Lele Sadoughi x Veronica Beard
44 Highland Park Village | Park Cities
The Dallas-based designer’s fun, maximalist designs are heading toward icon status (you know a Lele headband when you see one). They’ll also be heading to Veronica Beard (a perfect, colorful fit) in Highland Park Village on Wednesday afternoon for a champagne-fueled trunk show.
Elizabeth Hooper Studio x Songbird Society
4631 Insurance Lane | Knox District
Feeling that the niche for fine jewelry was already filled in Dallas, Elizabeth Hooper launched her namesake line of statement-making earrings, cuffs, rings, and chokers in brass and bronze. Shop the newly launched collection IRL, along with Patricio Rivera’s fashionable florals, at Songbird Society this Thursday.
Neighborhood Goods
7300 Windrose Ave a130 | Plano
For those up north, the Legacy West anchor Neighborhood Goods is hosting an exceptional Galentine’s Day event, complete with on-site, custom illustrations, complimentary polish changes, braids from Dallas-based Book a Birdie, and (a Galentine’s staple) charcuterie boards paired with flights of wine.