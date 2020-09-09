Pour a Negroni and Travel to Villa La Perla

When La Perla made their brick-and-mortar debut in Highland Park Village at the end of this summer, many were likely familiar with the iconic Italian brand’s name and elegant, silky silhouettes, worn by Beyoncé (in the Partition video) or Kendall Jenner to Met Gala. But the fascinating history behind the 66-year-old lingerie brand — one of the few historic fashion houses to be founded by a woman — may have been more of a mystery.

Fortunately, the Dallas arrival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the now cult Maison Collection, a best-selling line of versatile pieces made from hand-made from pure silk and trimmed hand-placed Frastaglio embroidery. To honor the milestone, Maison has been updated in a rainbow of muted pastel hues — a hopeful collection during an uncertain time.

To understand the Maison Collection, designed by La Perla founder Ada Masotti, is to understanding the heart of La Perla, a goal made that much easier thanks to Villa La Perla, a virtual experience launched online this week.

Visitors can navigate a series of beautifully illustrated rooms with behind-the-scenes videos, a sexy Negroni tutorial, a La Perla DJ playist, and a thoughtful message from La Perla creative director Alessandra Bertuzzi.

Pour yourself an Italian cocktail and visit Villa La Perla to dig into the history of one of Dallas’ most elegant new stores.