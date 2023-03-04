Alo Yoga – opens Friday in both Austin’s Domain and Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork.
The Shops at Clearfork Is Adding a Host of New Stores and Fort Worth Firsts — See What's Coming

Yoga Mania, Edgy Fashions, Italian Furniture and Stylish Glasses Are Moving In

03.04.23
Besides its two new restaurants — Plank Seafood, and Oak & Eden’s first Fort Worth tasting room, which are opening soon — The Shops at Clearfork is adding a lot to its store directory this spring. Just like the flowers, new shops will be popping up at every turn.

Here’s what’s coming to Clearfork:

Alo Yoga

Los Angeles-based Alo Yoga, known for mindful movement and working to create wellness communities, just opened at The Shops at Clearfork. With locations in Dallas and Austin, Alo Yoga has bumped its Texas footprint to four with this Clearfork opening and another in Austin’s Domain mixed-use development, opened Friday as well.

Started in 2007, Alo (an acronym for air, land and ocean) has been eco friendly and sweatshop free from the very start. Fitness devotees can look forward to athleisure wear and yoga clothing, yoga equipment, wellness and beauty products, and accessories. Alo plans to go beyond the yoga mat, promoting a studio-to-street mentality.

Yes, athleisure wear is here to stay.

Alara the Label

Alara the Label is set to open in Clearfork in April. Founded by Alara Stuckey and her mother, Alara is an edgy fashion line, offering everything from handbags to footwear, sweats and leather jackets.

You’ll notice Mediterranean styling in the bags, slides and even pillows that are covered in funky ikat fabrics or subdued leathers. Many Alara handbags bring boxy forms, like the signature Boss Bag.

Natuzzi Italia

Joining the growing lineup of home goods and furnishings stores at Clearfork is Natuzzi Italia, an Italian furniture force that began in 1959. Touting beauty harmony and comfort, Natuzzi Italia is scheduled to open in The Shops at Clearkfork shopping center this April. Expect unique collections that highlight artists and Mediterranean culture.

Think modern Italian-inspired shapes like low-profile sofas in fabulous and functional materials. There is even a 3D design service that allows customers to customize to suit their decor. Natuzzi along with its sister-brand Cantoni already have two stores in both Houston and Dallas.

Black Optical

Finally, Black Optical is set to open May 1, bringing stylish and quality-driven eyewear. Renderings of the soon-to-open optical store reveals a mod space with warm wood tones.

Customers can schedule an appointment for a style consultation to pick out the perfect pair of specs or sunnies. If you’re in search of standout, fashion-forward eyewear, Black Optical could be the answer. The only other Black Optical store in Texas is on Cole Avenue in Dallas.

The Shops at Clearfork continues to grow and evolve, bringing a lot of Fort Worth firsts.

