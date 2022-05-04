Retail Vet Brings a New Women’s Clothing Store to Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork — Your First Look at Bette’s

Jessica Breslin is proud to bring a slew of new designers to the Fort Worth market.

You'll find an explosion of peony prints at the newly opened Bette's in The Shops at Clearfork.

The Shops at Clearfork has welcomed another new arrival. Say hello to Bette’s, a women’s store that caters to the shopper in search of a full-service boutique experience. The new storefront is filled with colorful and stylish clothing, accessories, shoes — and even home goods.

Bette’s owner Jessica Breslin brings plenty of Fort Worth retail experience. Breslin opened B Kids, a popular children’s store, on Camp Bowie in 2016. It’s a one-stop shop for ages infant through tween. Breslin moved the store just down the street last year and loves the new location.

Breslin’s first women’s store, Shop Birdie, opened in March of 2018, also along the bricks at 4933 Camp Bowie Boulevard. Breslin continues to bring new designer collections to Fort Worth with all the functions and style that a modern wardrobe requires. In addition to clothing, Birdie offers accessories like jewelry, shoes and handbags.

Bette’s even has all the finishing touches like bags, shoes and jewelry.

Now, Breslin is celebrating the opening of her newest boutique called Bette’s. It took over the Shops at Clearfork space that has hosted a few pop-ups, most recently LUSH Cosmetics, which dropped into Fort Worth for a few months last Christmas. You’ll find Bette’s at 5014 Gage Ave Unit No. 190, located between Burberry and Starbucks.

“The space has hosted a few pop-ups in recent years, but we have taken a one-year lease,” Jessica Breslin tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “That should be a good amount of time to get a read, but this is Clearfork and Simon we’re talking about, so it’s not like our landlords are a mom and pop.

“We had our soft opening last Wednesday, April 27, and couldn’t have been happier with the reception.”

Aobab diffusers and candles make for colorful collection at the new Bette’s.

Breslin’s newest store offers everything from casual cutoffs and distressed denim to flirty floral dresses and ruffled tops. Think Derek Lam resort wear, powerful prints from Caroline K, Marc Fisher flats and sandals.

“While Shop Birdie covers everyone from TCU students to fashionable grandmothers, this is higher end, and more fashion forward, at a higher price point,” Breslin says. “But by designers that Fort Worth doesn’t have yet.”

There’s even a growing selection of home goods including cool finds like mouth-blown head vases and candles and diffusers by Baobab.

“Bette’s is a bit more elevated than Birdie,” Breslin says. “We are featuring smaller, emerging designers, but still very wearable and fresh. For me, as a mom of three, it has to be wearable and comfortable.”

For this boutique trailblazer, Clearfork is a new area to conquer.