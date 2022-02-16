Pamper Your Face — The Power of SkinSpirit’s Rejuvenation Journey

Many look at the new year as a time to set health and wellness goals. More sleep, less stress, healthy eating and active movement generally top to-do lists, but it’s also a good time to add one more intention to the plan. Your skin, specifically the face and neck, deserve TLC too.

If you aren’t quite sure where to begin, the medical experts at SkinSpirit Rice Village will craft a personalized plan for your own rejuvenation journey.

There’s not a one size fits all approach to revitalizing the skin at SkinSpirit. SkinSpirit’s services include BOTOX, Dysport and fillers for facial contouring and smoothing, and options like BBL laser and Micropenning for texture, toning and brightening. Chemical peels and facials are also part of the anti-aging arsenal at the fingertips of the highly experienced staff.

Rice Village SkinSpirit’s team of experts includes, Nathaly Carrion, a nurse practitioner and Sandy Avendano, a medical aesthetician who work together on personalized plans for each client.

“We look at the whole aging process so we can achieve the most natural results with your treatment,” nurse practitioner Carrion says. “We want to address all of your concerns.”

Some of the most common issues SkinSpirit clients come in for include wrinkles, volume loss, skin discoloration, sun damage and enlarged pores. Fortunately, there are treatments to help the skin start fresh including advanced medical aesthetic options and medical-grade facials.

“The goal is to look well rested and rejuvenated,” Carrion says. “We want it to look like someone pressed pause on the aging process.”

SkinSpirit aestheticians specialize in facials and laser treatments.

The Next Step to Defying Aging

Most of us are familiar with BOTOX Cosmetic and Dysport – two popular options for treating moderate to severe lines. SkinSpirit is the number one provider for BOTOX Cosmetic in the U.S. Carrion says, “These injectables are natural-looking, fast-acting and long-lasting. Most patients can expect results to last for three months.”

Hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers are a great option for clients looking to restore or add volume to areas including the cheeks, chin, lips and jawline. Carrion and the team of medical aesthetic experts at SkinSpirit Rice Village are well versed in all of the most-effective filler options and techniques including Juvederm, Restylane and others.

Sculptra is another collagen-building option, what Carrion calls a bio stimulator, which works with the body to stimulate collagen production. Made with Poly-L-Lactic Acid, a substance that is used in dissolvable sutures, Scupltra makes collagen over time, replacing volume loss.

“With Sculptra, you see changes in 30 to 60 days, and it’s your own body making collagen,” Carrion says. “Over the course of many months, you will you see a difference in texture and tone, and get a very natural result.”

In addition to injectables, SkinSpirit experts incorporate medical-grade facials, chemical peels, lasers or microneedling into clients’ plans. SkinSpirit’s facial options include a mix of diamond encrusted tip resurfacing, medical extractions and a customized blend of clinical topicals with active ingredients.

Start with the Signature Facial customized specifically for your skin and then explore other treatments ranging from dermaplaning to Diamond Glow, an elevated noninvasive skin-resurfacing treatment.

Chemical peels are non-invasive skin resurfacing procedures that detach subdermal skin layers so they can peel, revealing new skin. Peels are ideal for those who have suffered sun damage, dark spots, fine lines and acne scars.

Avendano recommends the Jessner chemical peel saying, “It’s my favorite, it’s safe and effective. It lifts sun damage as the acid penetrates the skin. Patients will feel a tight, tingling sensation and post-treatment, the skin will be red or pink. Most people clock the discomfort at a three out of 10 and it takes about two weeks for the skin to slough off and heal, revealing glowy new skin underneath.”

IPL and BBL photofacials use light energy to target the skin, focusing on discoloration, fine lines, acne and discoloration. “A photofacial feels like a sunburn for a day and can look like you sprinkled coffee grounds on the face when the sun damage comes to the surface,” Avendano says. “Within two weeks, new bright skin is visible.”

SkinSpirit’s extensive treatment menu includes BBL or Broad Band Light technology, another option for correcting smaller, nagging skin imperfections such as unsightly small veins and blemishes. This enhanced photofacial is a popular choice because it creates a change in the skin at a molecular level.

“I love this laser. It’s awesome because it can be used on the face and the body,” Avendano says. She also adds microneedling to the list of preferred treatment options because it’s ideal for every skin type.

Microneedling is a pen made with 12 micro needles that mechanically punctures the skin, creating tiny holes in the tissue “annoying” the nerves. That controlled irritation tells the deeper layers of the skin to react, heal and make collagen.

Because of Texas’ intense summer heat and sun, the winter is an ideal time to start the facial rejuvenation process, allowing for multiple treatments before the weather takes a turn.

“We like to say summer skin is made in the winter,” Avendano says.

Healthy, vibrant skin is a gift that reaps benefits all year long, and the sooner one starts the process, the faster results are evident.

SkinSpirit has medical spas in Houston (at Rice Village), Plano (at the corner of Highland Drive and Preston Road) and Austin (in the Market District downtown). For more information and to book an appointment, check out SkinSpirit’s full website.