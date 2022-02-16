The Dallas Dish — New Restaurant Gems Get National Recognition and a Favorite Sandwich Shop Sends an SOS

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

Texas Monthly highlights Dallas in the “Best New Texas Restaurants in 2022.”

This week, Austin-based Texas Monthly published its annual “Best New Texas Restaurants” and included several Dallas spots. Divided by categories, the article features Meridian (which earned a coveted blurb in “Spotlights”), Sister (“Small Plates”), Tango Room (“Small Plates”), Thunderbird Pies (“Sandwiches”), Cry Wolf (“Large Plates”), Roots Southern Table (“Large Plates”), Carte Blanche (“Sweets”), and Âme (“Cocktails”). Read the full list here.

Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

A new development in McKinney is opening in 2023 with four restaurants.

A new $250 million development called District 121 is coming to McKinney, Texas, with plans to open its first four restaurants in spring 2023. A few familiar Dallas favorites such as Bob’s Steak & Chop House, 400 Gradi, and The Common Table (formerly in Uptown), as well as Tex-Mex chain Mi Cocina, will be the debut dining spots at State Highway 121 and Alma Drive.

Cafe-slash-gourmet market Brown Bag Provisions closes in the Design District. (Courtesy of Brown Bag Provisions)

Brown Bag Provisions owners temporarily close their doors and are raising money to reopen.

Home to some of the best sandwiches in Dallas, Brown Bag Provisions owners Stephanie Gilewicz and Brent Gilewicz were recently locked out of their Design District space due to falling behind on rent during the recent omicron surge. According to the DMN, the duo has launched a Go Fund Me in hopes of reopening.