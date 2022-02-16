Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — New Restaurant Gems Get National Recognition and a Favorite Sandwich Shop Sends an SOS

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 02.16.22
new dallas restaurants ame

A cozy banquette at Âme in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Sister restaurant Dallas
Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

Texas Monthly highlights Dallas in the “Best New Texas Restaurants in 2022.”

This week, Austin-based Texas Monthly published its annual “Best New Texas Restaurants” and included several Dallas spots. Divided by categories, the article features Meridian (which earned a coveted blurb in “Spotlights”), Sister (“Small Plates”), Tango Room (“Small Plates”), Thunderbird Pies (“Sandwiches”), Cry Wolf (“Large Plates”), Roots Southern Table (“Large Plates”), Carte Blanche (“Sweets”), and Âme (“Cocktails”). Read the full list here.

 

400 Gradi
Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

A new development in McKinney is opening in 2023 with four restaurants.

A new $250 million development called District 121 is coming to McKinney, Texas, with plans to open its first four restaurants in spring 2023. A few familiar Dallas favorites such as Bob’s Steak & Chop House, 400 Gradi, and The Common Table (formerly in Uptown), as well as Tex-Mex chain Mi Cocina, will be the debut dining spots at State Highway 121 and Alma Drive.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

 

Brown Bag Provisions
Cafe-slash-gourmet market Brown Bag Provisions closes in the Design District. (Courtesy of Brown Bag Provisions)

Brown Bag Provisions owners temporarily close their doors and are raising money to reopen.

Home to some of the best sandwiches in Dallas, Brown Bag Provisions owners Stephanie Gilewicz and Brent Gilewicz were recently locked out of their Design District space due to falling behind on rent during the recent omicron surge. According to the DMN, the duo has launched a Go Fund Me in hopes of reopening.

Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X