Sleeq
Sleeq
Sleeq In Home Set Up
Lisa Beard, MD, Jeff Beard, Ashley Steward, Ryan Steward, MD (1)
01
04

Sleeq provides cosmetic procedures in the comfort of your own home.

02
04

Appointments range between 30 minutes to an hour.

03
04

Nurse practitioners provide a gold equipment case, sleek white spa chair, and professional ring light stand.

04
04

The Sleeq Team.

Sleeq
Sleeq
Sleeq In Home Set Up
Lisa Beard, MD, Jeff Beard, Ashley Steward, Ryan Steward, MD (1)
Fashion / Beauty

New Beauty on Demand Service Brings Cosmetic Procedures Into Your Home — Sleeq Promises to be Ultra Discrete

Two Doctors Make Botox, Chemical Peels and More Mobile and Convenient

BY // 02.19.20
Sleeq provides cosmetic procedures in the comfort of your own home.
Appointments range between 30 minutes to an hour.
Nurse practitioners provide a gold equipment case, sleek white spa chair, and professional ring light stand.
The Sleeq Team.
1
4

Sleeq provides cosmetic procedures in the comfort of your own home.

2
4

Appointments range between 30 minutes to an hour.

3
4

Nurse practitioners provide a gold equipment case, sleek white spa chair, and professional ring light stand.

4
4

The Sleeq Team.

Houston physicians Lisa Beard and Ryan Steward launched their new cosmetic concierge service after noticing conversations with many of their patients turned to discussions about cosmetic procedures. Not only were women interested in fillers and peels, but they wanted the treatments on their time and in their comfort zone.

Enter Sleeq, an idea the two had been considering for a while.

“There are a lot of women seeking these routine aesthetic procedures, so we thought, why not try a mobile option for our patients?” Steward says. “It’s such an honor to connect with our patients and really get to know them and what they need.”

Beard specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, and Steward in reproductive endocrinology/infertility and obstetrics and gynecology, so their patients are long-term and comfortable discussing treatments to banish fine lines and improve skin quality.

The Sleeq in-home menu includes injectable neuromodulators (Botox Cosmetic, Dysport), dermal fillers, microneedling and chemical peels — procedures covering lines, wrinkles, sun-damaged skin and acne-scarring.

Mobility was key when choosing what procedures to offer, as well as level of discretion for their patients. Nurse practitioners administer the treatments, taking between 30 minutes to an hour to do so.

“We are fairly unique in what we offer — commonly done procedures on a mobile basis, comfortably in your own home,” Beard tells PaperCity.

Lasers and large instruments stay in the office and instead, the nurse practitioner arrives on the doorstep with a gold equipment case, sleek white spa chair and professional ring light stand. Not that there’s any shame in the cosmetic procedure game, but Steward says privacy is an important part of their patient offerings.

“There’s no rolling spa advertisement on a van. The neighbors won’t even know we are there,” Steward says.

Sleeq
Appointments range between 30 minutes to an hour.

Prices range from $14 a unit for Botox to $150 to $350 per chemical peel. In addition to one-time bookings, Sleeq offers membership packages with reduced rates for patients.

Sleeq practitioners currently offer the concierge services in Houston and The Woodlands, but if you book, don’t worry. They’ll never tell.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Northhaven
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X