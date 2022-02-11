Get Married at Houston’s Historic St. John Church For Only $250 — Valentine’s Day Weekend Special Celebrates Building Love

Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams marries a Valentine’s Day bride and groom on February 14, 2021.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light.
A happy Heritage Society wedding party: Lester Marks, Debra Linse, bride PaperCity’s Catherine D. Anspon, groom John Walker, Justice Margaret Poissant, Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple’s marital dreams come true.
Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.
01
06

Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams marries a Valentine's Day bride and groom on February 14, 2021.

02
06

The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

03
06

A happy Heritage Society wedding party: Lester Marks, Debra Linse, bride PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon, groom John Walker, Justice Margaret Poissant, Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

04
06

The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.

05
06

The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple's marital dreams come true.

06
06

Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.

Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams marries a Valentine’s Day bride and groom on February 14, 2021.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light.
A happy Heritage Society wedding party: Lester Marks, Debra Linse, bride PaperCity’s Catherine D. Anspon, groom John Walker, Justice Margaret Poissant, Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple’s marital dreams come true.
Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.
Fashion / Weddings

Get Married at Houston’s Historic St. John Church For Only $250 — Valentine’s Day Weekend Special Celebrates Building Love

The Heritage Society Continues a Lovely New Tradition That Honors Marriage and the Past

BY Vivian Phillips // 02.10.22
Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams marries a Valentine's Day bride and groom on February 14, 2021.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
A happy Heritage Society wedding party: Lester Marks, Debra Linse, bride PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon, groom John Walker, Justice Margaret Poissant, Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple's marital dreams come true.
Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.
1
6

Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams marries a Valentine's Day bride and groom on February 14, 2021.

2
6

The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

3
6

A happy Heritage Society wedding party: Lester Marks, Debra Linse, bride PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon, groom John Walker, Justice Margaret Poissant, Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

4
6

The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.

5
6

The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple's marital dreams come true.

6
6

Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.

This Valentine’s weekend, The Heritage Society is stepping forward to make weddings both memorable and seamless — with Houston’s historic. St. John Church. That’s the special venue for a wedding special hosted from The Heritage Society in which couples can purchase a pre-planned ceremony for only $250. This wedding ceremony has an estimated value of $3,000 and includes everything an engaged couple could need: an officiant, musicians, a floral bouquet, a champagne toast with pastries, and a photographer.

Exchanging your vows has never been simpler,.

“Why is The Heritage Society offering a wedding ceremony worth $3,000 for only $250?” Heritage Society executive director Alison Bell rhetorically asks. “We encourage heritage and tradition and that all starts with a celebration of building lives together.

“Plus we are romantics at heart and do weddings year-round.”

The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple's marital dreams come true.
The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couples’ marital dreams come true.

No wedding planner is necessary if you decide to marry this weekend at St. John Church, a venue that dates back to 1891. The $250 wedding package is only available from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, and wedding reservations are in high demand. Last year, The Heritage Society made Sam Houston Park history by hosting a total of 29 wedding ceremonies that 2021 Valentine’s weekend.

This set a record for marriages at the venue in such a short period of time. More than 100 couples were waiting in line behind the 29 who were married — a testament to the drawing power of this unique nuptial opportunity.

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022

Not only was this historic numerically but also atmospherically. All weddings will occur regardless of weather circumstances. Not even the Texas freeze last Valentine’s weekend could put a pause on the ceremonies of each happy couple.

The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was saved by The Heritage Society from a German community.
The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.

With The Heritage Society taking care of every detail, the only thing couples need to do prior to their ceremony is apply for a marriage license. For one lucky couple, even the $250 Heritage Society fee will be covered. Couples can enter a giveaway this week which will grant a free wedding ceremony to one lucky couple.

Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.
PaperCity‘s Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman).

The winners of this wedding package giveaway will be revealed on Friday, February 11 at 11 am. The lucky couple will be awarded an all-expenses paid wedding ceremony on Monday, February 14. An announcement of the giveaway results will be made on The Heritage Society’s Instagram and Facebook pages. (Additionally, the winners will be notified via email.)

Click here to register for this unique matrimonial opportunity.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X