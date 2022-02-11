Get Married at Houston’s Historic St. John Church For Only $250 — Valentine’s Day Weekend Special Celebrates Building Love

Bride Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows.

The historic St. John Church, 1891, on the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, is making couple's marital dreams come true.

The St. John Church decked out in wedding finery. The church was built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers in 1891, and saved by The Heritage Society in 1968.

The historic St. John Church, 1891, illuminating the grounds of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with love and light. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

This Valentine’s weekend, The Heritage Society is stepping forward to make weddings both memorable and seamless — with Houston’s historic. St. John Church. That’s the special venue for a wedding special hosted from The Heritage Society in which couples can purchase a pre-planned ceremony for only $250. This wedding ceremony has an estimated value of $3,000 and includes everything an engaged couple could need: an officiant, musicians, a floral bouquet, a champagne toast with pastries, and a photographer.

Exchanging your vows has never been simpler,.

“Why is The Heritage Society offering a wedding ceremony worth $3,000 for only $250?” Heritage Society executive director Alison Bell rhetorically asks. “We encourage heritage and tradition and that all starts with a celebration of building lives together.

“Plus we are romantics at heart and do weddings year-round.”

No wedding planner is necessary if you decide to marry this weekend at St. John Church, a venue that dates back to 1891. The $250 wedding package is only available from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, and wedding reservations are in high demand. Last year, The Heritage Society made Sam Houston Park history by hosting a total of 29 wedding ceremonies that 2021 Valentine’s weekend.

This set a record for marriages at the venue in such a short period of time. More than 100 couples were waiting in line behind the 29 who were married — a testament to the drawing power of this unique nuptial opportunity.

Not only was this historic numerically but also atmospherically. All weddings will occur regardless of weather circumstances. Not even the Texas freeze last Valentine’s weekend could put a pause on the ceremonies of each happy couple.

With The Heritage Society taking care of every detail, the only thing couples need to do prior to their ceremony is apply for a marriage license. For one lucky couple, even the $250 Heritage Society fee will be covered. Couples can enter a giveaway this week which will grant a free wedding ceremony to one lucky couple.

PaperCity‘s Catherine D. Anspon and groom John Walker joyfully set off from their Heritage Society wedding after saying their vows (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman).

The winners of this wedding package giveaway will be revealed on Friday, February 11 at 11 am. The lucky couple will be awarded an all-expenses paid wedding ceremony on Monday, February 14. An announcement of the giveaway results will be made on The Heritage Society’s Instagram and Facebook pages. (Additionally, the winners will be notified via email.)

Click here to register for this unique matrimonial opportunity.