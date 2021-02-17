Houston ice freeze shutdown
Restaurants / Lists

Houston Power Outage Outrage — and How Houston Restaurants Stepped Up

There are Still Places to Eat Amid the Freezing Cold

BY // 02.16.21
The fourth largest city in America getting all but completely shutdown by a quarter of an inch of ice — and inept power system management and infrastructure — is a reality that should haunt Texas’ leaders long beyond this historic cold snap. Still, a drive around the city on Tuesday showed that Houstonians are doing what they can to deal with the horrific conditions they’ve been stuck with.

As usual, Houston restaurants were among the first to step up.

A select number of restaurants opened, providing a needed food source for some stunned and hurting residents. Pepperoni’s in Montrose had a line of people stretching across its parking lot, waiting in the cold to order. With many in the line just thankful they could do it. The Burger Joint in Montrose also had a line into the parking lot for to-go orders.

Downtown, the Subway on Main Street was open — and the two employees working dealt with the longer than usual lines efficiently with a good cheer that did not seem forced. This Subway even took online orders — a rarity in the first few days of this power disaster.

Over by Discovery Green, Hilton Americas-Houston’s had its lobby Starbucks open till 4 pm and its lobby bar open from 4 pm till close t0 midnight. The system was not as good here. Getting food from the lobby bar — the only hot food restaurant open in the hotel — required standing in a packed together line for close to two hours just to order to-go food. Then, after waiting for two hours in the enclosed space in COVID times simply to place an order, people would get their food another few hours later.

Still, this was one of the few places open at all on Monday night. Sometimes, spots deserve points for even trying.

Like the Target on Sawyer that blocked off its entire fresh produce and refrigerated foods area and shut off many of the store lights, but still allowed shoppers to purchase non-perishable snack items, extra blankets for their beyond cold homes, etc…

Thankfully, many more restaurants are planning to open on Wednesday. These include:

Tacos A Go Go

Both the TC Jester and Shell Plaza locations plan to open at 7 am if they can. If the weather is too bad, those opening times may be delayed by a few hours.

Bosscat Kitchen

The Westheimer hangout will open at 11 am.

BCK

This Studewood spot has set a 3 pm opening time for its restaurant and bar.

The Annie Cafe and Bar

This Ben Berg reimagined iconic spot will be open for dine-in only.

B.B. Italia

Open for dine in and takeout.

Pizarro’s Pizza

The Montrose location of these pizza favorites will be open for carryout. There was a short line outside the door on Tuesday afternoon.

Fat Creamery

If you’re somehow craving an ice cream treat during an ice storm, The Heights’ Fat Cat will be there for you.

Uptown Sushi

If sushi is on your mind, this restaurant opens at 11:30 am for takeout or delivery.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster Spot

For those who can easily get there, this San Leon seafood retreat is a somewhat unexpected yes. It’s even largely serving its usual menu.

More Open Houston Restaurants

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Avondale Food & Wine

Christian’s Tailgate — Heights and Midtown

Clutch

Cuchara — takeout only

Down the Street

The Fish The ‘401 Table and Tap — takeout only

Frenchie’s

Grotto Westheimer

Harold’s in the Heights

Houston Sauce Pit

Jasmine Asian Cuisine

Jax Grill

La Calle Tacos

Liberty Kitchen River Oaks

Millie’s Kitchen & Cocktails

New York Deli and Coffee Shop

Ninja Ramen

Oishii

Onion Creek

Permission Whiskey

Pistoleros

Ragin’ Cajun

Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Studewood Cantina

The Union Kitchen

Toulouse Cafe & Bar

Turkey Leg Hut

Twisted Grilled Cheese

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage — takeout only

Velvet Taco

Stay tuned for further updates. After all, no one should have to wait in a two hour plus line of cars for Burger King or Popeye’s. Unless they’re doing it to pass time while staying warm in their car. Then, any wait’s all right.

