A Lumbersexual Influence and a Local Tik-Tok Fashion Star — Inside a Particularly Vibrant Brunello Cucinelli Show in Dallas

When the team at Stanley Korshak asks for an RSVP, I’m always ready. They know how to throw a party. This particular occasion, a fabulous luncheon in conjunction with a Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, was no exception.

I’ve long been a fan of the Italian brand known for its casual elegance. All Cucinelli’s garments are crafted from the most luxurious fabrics, and despite their luxeness, they somehow seem appropriate for any event. Italians just know how to look incredibly well put together. Is it the tailoring? The exquisite textiles? Not sure, but once again, what I saw on the models that afternoon lived up to that pedestal I’ve put Cucinelli on.

Greeting me when I walked in was the always dapper and affable Korshak owner, Crawford Brock. And by his side, another boutique stalwart, the always polished and refined Senior VP Martha Leonard.

Some notes I took: lurex and sparkle; micro paillettes for fun; suit-meets-pajama separates (luxury’s response to Casual Fridays); lariat as the perfect accessory and ode to Texas. There were shades of a hipster influence with corduroy reminiscent of Wes Anderson films. Another notable piece: a lumbersexual mohair coat. It could be worn apres ski by a roaring fireplace at Aspen’s The Little Nell or slipped demurely over one’s shoulders with a stunning evening gown for a black tie gala.

I stopped to think for a moment — who is the Cucinelli customer? What do they have in common? Generally speaking, they aren’t the types that want all heads to turn when they walk in a room (however, they do appreciate a few side glances in admiration of what they are wearing). With women, they aren’t the types to have mile-high hair or overprocessed color. They have a simple and chic cut with an occasional blowout. The same goes with their makeup. Likely the type of girl who appreciates a slight shine to her lip gloss, a bit of mascara and she’s out the door. If I cast an actress it would likely be Amanda Peet or Kerry Washington. With men, they might be clean-cut or have the perfect five o’clock shadow. They are the type of guy that works out, but isn’t a gym devotee, but rather swims and has a balanced diet. They look great in a tux. I’d cast Clooney or Javier Bardem in the role of a Cucinelli client.

It was a perfect early afternoon. And I made a fabulous new acquaintance, my seatmate — Carla Rockmore. Even though we soon realized we were close in age, she is so much younger in the sense that during COVID lockdown, she used the opportunity to become a Tic-Tok sensation with her innate sense of style and ability to throw pattern on top of pattern.

New items from Brunello Cucinelli are now in store at Stanley Korshak in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.