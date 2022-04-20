kessler park dallas north oak cliff real estate
1
2
3
7
6
4
5
10
8
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
01
18

410 Allison Drive doesn't look like anything you'll see perusing Dallas real estate listings.

02
18

This mid-century gem, perched on the side of a hill in North Oak Cliff's lush Kessler Park.

03
18

The tree-lined entrance on Allison Drive.

04
18

It may be modest in size, but every square inch matters in this sun-soaked home.

05
18

Views from the main living area.

06
18

Views from the main living area.

07
18

A spare room fashioned as a sunny office.

08
18

Solid views to cycle to.

09
18

The updated kithcen features high-end, stainless steel appliances.

10
18

A dining nook just off the kitchen area.

11
18

Glimpse the charming backyard while you cook.

12
18

Fashioned as a nursery, this sunny space is one of the most eye-catching rooms in the house.

13
18

The glamorous room opens right up to the pool.

14
18

One of two bathrooms.

15
18

The master bedroom opens right up to the backyard pool.

16
18

The all-white, ensuite master bathroom.

17
18

The master bathroom leads to a walk-in closet.

18
18

Backyard pool views at 410 Allison Drive in North Oark Cliff.

kessler park dallas north oak cliff real estate
1
2
3
7
6
4
5
10
8
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property — An Updated Jewel Box Tucked Into the Hills of Kessler Park

A Touch of Hollywood in North Oak Cliff

BY // 04.20.22
410 Allison Drive doesn't look like anything you'll see perusing Dallas real estate listings.
This mid-century gem, perched on the side of a hill in North Oak Cliff's lush Kessler Park.
The tree-lined entrance on Allison Drive.
It may be modest in size, but every square inch matters in this sun-soaked home.
Views from the main living area.
Views from the main living area.
A spare room fashioned as a sunny office.
Solid views to cycle to.
The updated kithcen features high-end, stainless steel appliances.
A dining nook just off the kitchen area.
Glimpse the charming backyard while you cook.
Fashioned as a nursery, this sunny space is one of the most eye-catching rooms in the house.
The glamorous room opens right up to the pool.
One of two bathrooms.
The master bedroom opens right up to the backyard pool.
The all-white, ensuite master bathroom.
The master bathroom leads to a walk-in closet.
Backyard pool views at 410 Allison Drive in North Oark Cliff.
1
18

410 Allison Drive doesn't look like anything you'll see perusing Dallas real estate listings.

2
18

This mid-century gem, perched on the side of a hill in North Oak Cliff's lush Kessler Park.

3
18

The tree-lined entrance on Allison Drive.

4
18

It may be modest in size, but every square inch matters in this sun-soaked home.

5
18

Views from the main living area.

6
18

Views from the main living area.

7
18

A spare room fashioned as a sunny office.

8
18

Solid views to cycle to.

9
18

The updated kithcen features high-end, stainless steel appliances.

10
18

A dining nook just off the kitchen area.

11
18

Glimpse the charming backyard while you cook.

12
18

Fashioned as a nursery, this sunny space is one of the most eye-catching rooms in the house.

13
18

The glamorous room opens right up to the pool.

14
18

One of two bathrooms.

15
18

The master bedroom opens right up to the backyard pool.

16
18

The all-white, ensuite master bathroom.

17
18

The master bathroom leads to a walk-in closet.

18
18

Backyard pool views at 410 Allison Drive in North Oark Cliff.

410 Allison Drive doesn’t look like anything you’ll see perusing Dallas real estate listings. Built in 1947 and beautifully updated for today, the jewel-box dwelling would be right at home in the Hollywood Hills. Fortunately for local dwellers, this mid-century gem, perched on the side of a hill in North Oak Cliff’s lush Kessler Park, is just a five-minute drive to the Bishop Arts District, and as of today, it’s officially on the market.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home may be modest in size (just over 1,700 square feet), but its builders made every sun-soaked inch count. Walls of sizable windows line each room, offering tree-top views or glimpses of the charming backyard pool. (The two bedrooms, in particular, open right up to the serene scene.)

14
The mid-century-inspired room opens right up to the pool in this Kessler Park home.

And though the slick modern kitchen has been thoughtfully renovated and the bright, all-white ensuite master bathroom includes a sizable walk-in closet, the most interesting room at 410 Allison Drive is the nursery (or at least, that’s how it’s being utilized in its staged state). With striking stone walls, a white pitched ceiling, and a fashionable fireplace, it’s the perfect spot to take in everything this unique Dallas home has to offer.

410 Allison Drive in North Oak Cliff is priced at $675,000. Contact Jonathan Rossen with Compass Real Estate for more information. 

kessler park dallas north oak cliff real estate
1
2
3
7
6
4
5
10
8
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X