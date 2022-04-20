Must-See Dallas Property — An Updated Jewel Box Tucked Into the Hills of Kessler Park

Fashioned as a nursery, this sunny space is one of the most eye-catching rooms in the house.

It may be modest in size, but every square inch matters in this sun-soaked home.

410 Allison Drive doesn’t look like anything you’ll see perusing Dallas real estate listings. Built in 1947 and beautifully updated for today, the jewel-box dwelling would be right at home in the Hollywood Hills. Fortunately for local dwellers, this mid-century gem, perched on the side of a hill in North Oak Cliff’s lush Kessler Park, is just a five-minute drive to the Bishop Arts District, and as of today, it’s officially on the market.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home may be modest in size (just over 1,700 square feet), but its builders made every sun-soaked inch count. Walls of sizable windows line each room, offering tree-top views or glimpses of the charming backyard pool. (The two bedrooms, in particular, open right up to the serene scene.)

And though the slick modern kitchen has been thoughtfully renovated and the bright, all-white ensuite master bathroom includes a sizable walk-in closet, the most interesting room at 410 Allison Drive is the nursery (or at least, that’s how it’s being utilized in its staged state). With striking stone walls, a white pitched ceiling, and a fashionable fireplace, it’s the perfect spot to take in everything this unique Dallas home has to offer.

410 Allison Drive in North Oak Cliff is priced at $675,000. Contact Jonathan Rossen with Compass Real Estate for more information.