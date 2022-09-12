5 Must-Shop Fall Looks Created By Dallas’ Stanley Korshak

Between the shimmer and movement of this dress, all eyes are on you. (Photo by Sonya Woods Rose)

This outfit is the perfect transition to fall style while staying cool in the Dallas temperatures. (Photo by Sonya Woods Rose)

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and back-to-school season in full swing, it’s officially fall in Dallas. And, despite seemingly never-ending 80-degree temperatures, that means it’s time for a wardrobe change. Dallas fashion icon Stanley Korshak has released its much-anticipated Fall Style File to help guide Dallasites in the swap from swimsuits to sweaters. These refined, curated looks are the perfect mix for the season — regardless of the occasion.

The styling team at Stanley Korshak notes that textures and layers are the stars of the show this season, with appearances in collections by coveted designers like Brunello Cucinelli and La DoubleJ.

Let’s dive into these fashion-forward, looks handpicked by the Stanley Korshak experts for this fall’s official Style File.

Look One: Party with Carolina Herrera

Stanley Korshak’s first look for the season is a sophisticated party dress ensemble from Carolina Herrera perfect for any festive occasion — from a philanthropic event to a wedding. This dress’ flirty print (“The Art of Kissing”) paired with its flattering style makes for the ideal party dress and conversation starter. The off-the-shoulder neckline and waist tie perfectly accent the figure. Don’t forget to complete the look with a black Valentino purse and black Gianvito Rossi pump before you hit the town.

Look Two: Cocktails with Jonathon Simkhai

Speaking of fêtes, this Jonathon Simkhai Cocktail Dress speaks for itself. This head-turning look was made for the dance floor with its sophisticated shimmer and constant movement. And, the dress’ midi-length is the perfect opportunity to show off a fabulous pair of shoes. The Stanley Korshak style experts embraced its shimmer and paired the dress with a metallic Aquazurra heel. Just add a bold red lip and you’re ready to own the dance floor.

Look Three: Festive Fall

According to the Stanley Korshak experts, patterns do not always have to match when worn together. Instead, patterns should complement one another. The pattern in this La DoubleJ vest is different than its counterpart in the La DoubleJ skirt, but they complement one another to create an interesting, dynamic look that’s perfect for the transition to fall. The white Citizens of Humanity button-down shirt is the perfect staple to break up the look. Just add a sleek boot for a chic finish.

Look Four: Have a Ball

Carolina Herrera strikes again this season with an elegant evening gown that is sure to leave an impression. This sophisticated dress has a unique utilitarian edge created with the collared neckline, rolled sleeves, and belt. The utilitarian motif is paired with a classic Herrera full skirt that exudes class. The dress is as comfortable as it is stunning.

Look Five: Wonderful Wool

This iconic Brunello Cucinelli moment is perfect for fall. The outfit features a Brunello Cucinelli metallic trouser paired with a crisp white button down. Layer a wool and mohair coat and finish with a handbag and sandal. The metallic trouser and wool coat pairing create divine texture. Plus, only in Texas can you pair a wool coat with open-toed sandals.