Australian Jewelry Force Celebrates Houston’s Best Dressed Women at Her New Neiman Marcus Pop-Up Shop

Rini Ziegler, Neiman Marcus vice president and general manager Chris Hendel at the Margot McKinney champagne reception at Neiman Marcus in The Galleria.

Australian jeweler extraordinaire Margot McKinney in the Green Door pop-up shop, a replica of her Brisbane flagship, in Neiman Marcus at The Galleria.

As is her signature look, Australian jewelry phenom Margot McKinney was drenched in pearls and diamonds as she welcomed guests to the Houston Neiman Marcus store’s recreation of her Green Door flagship in Brisbane. But unlike her typical preference for dressing in black, McKinney wore a smashing emerald green CH Carolina Herrera frock, the color a perfect match for the interiors of the pop-up.

The dress was a gift from her husband Peter Kedwell, who had spotted it on an upper floor of the Galleria emporium earlier in the day and thus won unofficial husband of the year honors from the smitten clutch of fashionables.

The gift was just one of several revelations garnered from the invitation-only champagne reception fêting Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Hall of Fame initiates. There is a special relationship here. In 2019, McKinney loaned pieces to the Best Dressed honorees for their catwalk parade at that year’s luncheon. This year, Neimans will feature designer Naeem Khan at the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation Benefiting the March of Dimes.

The Margot McKinney shop-in-shop is the first in a series of Neiman Marcus projects spotlighting exclusive luxury jewelry collections and what better talent to kick it off with? For the Houston event, McKinney provided some 70 pieces, 80 if you count what she was wearing. The fabulous and over-sized fresh water pearls and the boldly colored necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings dazzled in the vitrines. We spotted some serious shopping on this evening.

Oh, to have been the lady on the receiving end of the spectacular earrings purchased by a certain gentleman.

“Our ongoing partnership with Margot McKinney is one of shared synergies,” Neiman Marcus group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck noted after touring the first pop-up salon that held in Neiman Marcus’ NorthPark store. “Margot’s unusual combinations of colors and materials sets her designs apart.

“These poetic, powerful and positive creations are a reflection of the woman herself and channel the essence of our customers. The salon represents the pinnacle of luxury and the ultimate experience for our clients.”

The Museum of Brisbane is currently saluting McKinney with an exhibition of her one-of-a-kind creations and several of her Houston customers have sent pieces to Australia for the retrospective. The exhibition opened in June and runs through early November.

PC Seen: 2022 Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Kristy Bradshaw, Gayla Gardner and Vicki West; 2022 Best Dressed honorees Kelley Lubanko, Michelle Leal and Lauren Randle; veteran Hall of Fame honorees Cynthia Allshouse, Lilly Andress, Gigi Huang, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, and Phyllis Williams.