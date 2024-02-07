5 Must-Shop Looks From Dallas’ Stanley Korshak This February

You can’t go wrong with this Roksanda Light Amarylis Dress and these sleek, white leather Jimmy Choo pumps.

Winter in Dallas can be a true wild card. Sometimes it means an ice storm without power for days. Other times, it means sunny spring temperatures. Whatever this February will bring, Stanley Korshak is here to ensure you’re dressed to impress and ready for whatever life, or the Texas weather, throws your way.

The iconic Dallas clothier has curated five looks that bring together the best of what this season has to offer.

Comfy Chic

A woman dressed in comfy chic is one not to be messed with. To encapsulate this look, Stanley Korshak has paired a TWP Next Ex Shirt with Citizens of Humanity drawstring pants, topped with a Jimmy Choo gold platform sandal. Accessorize the look with Harwell Godfrey diamond hoop earrings and an Ananya diamond stretch bracelet.

Flower Power

This Flirty Flowers look is the quintessential feminine look for spring, bringing together bright whites with the idyllic blue hue — paired with a tasteful slit. Carolina Herrera strikes again with this maxi flower skirt and floral off-the-shoulder blouse, a daring duo. The Dolce & Gabbana gold clutch adds the perfect dose of metallic, especially when paired with the Ananya gold Chakra bracelet and Ananya diamond double hoop earrings.

White Night

Whoever said no whites after Labor Day clearly never saw this look. Timeless, classic, and tasteful, this ensemble is as if you’re a walking dream. Float onto the scene in these TWP Didi pants matched with a TWP Zip Boyfriend Blazer. The Sylva & Cie Rose Gold and Old European Heart Pendants on Mixed Metal and Diamond Necklace partnered with a ruby diamond ring and ruby hoop earrings, completing this stunning look that’s sure to turn heads.

Galentine’s GNO

Haven’t you heard? Valentine’s is for the girls now. Round up the gals and head for a Galentine’s Girls Night Out at one of Dallas’ hottest spots in this head-to-toe pink power suit. This A.L.C. pink jacket with matching pink pants and Malone Souliers gold pumps make a statement. The Sylva & Cie gold diamond spiral ring, paired with the brand’s pink tourmaline and diamond drop earrings, will have the girls green (we mean pink) with envy.

Valentine’s Date Night

Get ready to impress this Valentine’s evening as the lady in red. You can’t go wrong with this Roksanda Light Amarylis Dress and these sleek, white leather Jimmy Choo pumps. Add the Ananya diamond double hoop earrings and you’ll have your date swooning.