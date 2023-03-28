Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Welcomes Spring With These New 5 Must-Have Looks

From going to the pool to running errands to meeting girlfriends for lunch, it’s hard to beat this scalloped number from Stanley Korshak.

Did someone say Brunch? Stanley Korshak has your go-to outfit for the occasion.

Spring has sprung in Texas and we couldn’t be happier to welcome the new season. And, as always, Stanley Korshak is here with fresh styles to elevate any wardrobe and get you ready to step out in style this spring.

Let’s get a glimpse at five looks that deserve a place in your closet, all styled and modeled by Havy Friedman.

Look One: Boardroom Trailblazer

This look from Stanley Korshak just screams spring with its bright colors, detailed fringe trim, and fresh white staples. We love the pattern and colors throughout the Veronica Beard Blazer, paired with a white cropped T-shirt and white Agolde denim jeans. Friedman finished the look with tan Manolo Blahnik low kitten mule heels and a white Stella McCartney cotton crochet with gold chain tote. From the boardroom to happy hour with girlfriends, this outfit will be ready to wow for any occasion.

Look Two: Brunch Babe

This is the perfect outfit for a brunch on the patio while enjoying chilled cocktails, whether you’re in Dallas or on a much-deserved vacation. This stunning Alexis Blue Top with TWP White Flare Cargo Pants and tan Valentino rock studded slides gives a relaxed and chill but composed vibe. Trust us when we say, compliments will fly when you walk through the door in this ensemble.

Look Three: Pretty In White

Spring means one thing, it’s time to break out the white attire. This little Jonathan Simkhai white dress from Stanley Korshak is fresh, fun and flirty. The perfect little mini white dress that can be dressed up with these Dolce & Gabbana printed floral pumps or down with Golden Goose tennis shoes. An ideal number for an evening event, dinner out on the town or for the bride-to-be.

Look Four: Gal on the Go

Running errands never looked so cute. This Sea New York blue top with SPRWMN cropped leather pants is perfect for running around town with Golden Goose tennis shoes and a white Bottega Veneta bag. From grabbing coffee to stopping by sports games, you’ll look cute, fashionable and put together — all while staying comfortable.

Look Five: Scallops for Spring

We love a scalloped edge for spring. This white Staud linen dress with blue accents and a scalloped bottom edge pairs effortlessly with a Chloe crossover purse. Throw in some Stella McCartney red slides, and you have the perfect outfit to beat the Texas heat. She’s cool, calm, collected, and versatile. From going to the pool to running errands to meeting girlfriends for lunch, it’s hard to beat this number from Stanley Korshak.