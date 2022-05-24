6 Must-Shop Summer Looks Created By Dallas’ Stanley Korshak

With summertime approaching quickly, closets are turning over to reflect breezy looks and seasonal hues. Stanley Korshak offers the summer’s biggest trends, and timeless looks.

The styling team at Stanley Korshak notes that colorful prints and patterns are having a major moment, making appearances in collections by coveted designers like Oscar De La Renta and Carolina Hererra.

These are the go-to looks handpicked by the Stanley Korshak experts, for this season’s official Style File.

Oscar De La Renta Banana Dress, Valentino Gold Thong Sandal, Sylva & Cie Earrings, Bottega Veneta Bag.

Look One: Effortless and Youthful

Stretching into the summer months with ease, this print offers a youthful edge. Not to mention the sensibility of the piece with pockets for comfort. Pairing the Oscar De La Renta Banana Dress with Valentino Gold Thong Sandals takes this look to the next level. The Stanley Korshak style experts opted to accessorize with a metallic green Bottega Veneta bag and Sylva & Cie earrings.

Oscar De La Renta Off-The-Shoulder Blouse, Citizens of Humanity White Jeans, Mansur Gavriel Straw Bag, Valentino Shoes, Sylva & Cie Earrings.

Look Two: Power Play with Power Patterns

Patterns provide the opportunity to pull from a wide variety of colors when accessorizing. Whether utilizing colors included in the pattern or complementary colors, patterns allow endless possibilities to make a bold statement. This particular Oscar De La Renta blouse flaunts how an open shoulder offers a prominent opportunity to create a flirty element in a look. Sylva & Cie proves that florals aren’t limited to clothing — these flower earrings are the ideal accompaniment. Citizens of Humanity White Jeans finish the look. Stanley Korshak’s style team points out that white denim is a “Yes” any time of the year.

Rihanna + Nina Jumpsuit, Ariana Boussard-Reifel Earrings, Valentino Sandals.

Look Three: Oversized Jumpsuits

The oversized look is all the rage this season, with belts added for shape. Rihanna + Nina is known for pattern play, such as the colorful design of this jumpsuit. The Valentino sandals are a key staple for the season, as well as the architectural Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings that complement the geometry of the jumpsuit.

Oscar De La Renta Bubble Dress, Hannah Ferguson Earrings, Aquazurra Heels.

Look Four: The Bubble Dress is Back

The Bubble Dress, made popular in the 1980s, is back. Stanley Korshak’s stylist, Sonya Woods Rose, says it’s better with floral, giving the trend new life. This Oscar De La Renta Bubble Dress pairs beautifully with these Hannah Ferguson earrings. The retro chic look just took patio happy hour to a new level, modernized further with the feminine Aquazurra heels.

Ports 1961 Dress, Ports 1961 Shorts, Aquazurra Heels.

Look Five: Breaking the Mold and Defining Your Look

Make a look your own by inventing new and unique ways to wear prints. Stanley Korshak paired this Ports 1961 dress with matching shorts and opted to leave the last few buttons open to break up the dress and show some leg. And of course, punctuated the look from top to bottom with Aquazurra heels.

Carolina Hererra dress with Hannah Ferguson Earrings.

Look Six: Regal and Versatile

This Carolina Hererra gown offers regalness, with a twist of versatility. Buttons displayed up the dress lead to a dramatic collar, bringing the emphasis back up to the face, providing the ideal opportunity to make a statement with earrings, such as these Hannah Ferguson darlings.