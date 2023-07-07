Beat The Heat With These 5 Summer Looks From Stanley Korshak

This outfit is as light and carefree as all summers should be.

Staying cool is the name of the game in Dallas. As always, thanks to the iconic Stanley Korshak, you can stay cool while staying on-trend this summer. This season, it’s all about color and bold patterns.

From Dallas to Aspen and everywhere in between, you’ll be sure to impress by wearing these looks crafted by experts at one of Dallas’ most beloved retailers, Stanley Korshak.

Pretty in Pink

This absolutely stunning pink Catherine Regehr Strapless Rose Gown is an ideal addition to every wardrobe this season and perfect for a summer wedding. The floral bodice paired with the high-low hem brings the entire look together. The Stanley Korshak experts pair it with Christian Louboutin heels, this Judith Leiber Couture Ruffle bag and Mignonne Gavigan Drop Earrings. It’s the perfect party dress made for hitting the dance floor.

Corporate Chic

Dallasites know that deals don’t stop just because it’s summer. Run the boardroom in this sophisticated set that can easily transition from the office to happy hour. Pair this TWP shirt (the crystal cuff adds an extra touch of flair) with a TWP Light Heather Grey Boyfriend Blazer and TWP Didi Pant. Elevate the entire look with this Olympia Le-Tan Clutch.

Lady of Luxury

This look screams luxury and is for the trendsetter addicted to couture. The bright and bold colors, mixed with prints, are perfectly on-season. Stanley Korshak’s style team starts the look with this Carolina Herrera Deco Rose Print Organza Blouse paired with Citizens of Humanity Wide Leg Jean.

Add a layer with this Oscar de la Renta Fuchsia Moire Faille Tulle Trench Coat. Finish the ensemble with Manolo Blahnik pink and orange kitten heels, an Olympia Le-Tan Clutch and Gaelle Khouri Le Refraction earrings. Compliments guaranteed.

Let’s Get Nautical

A head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli outfit is perfect for all your yachting adventures this summer — from the Caribbean to Europe and every island in between. Use this White Poplin Monili Trim Button Down Blouse and Cargo Pants as your base. Add the Sequined Striped V Neck Cardigan and finish the outfit with the Monili Strap Mule and Glamour Paillette Tote. Sail away into summer bliss!

Life’s A Beach

This easy, breezy look from Stanley Korshak can be worn as a set or as separates. Perfect for every summer party girl who wants to channel the island life and beach vibes. Pair the La Double J Palazzo Pants and La Double J Foulard Shirt with Jennifer Zeuner Lou Hoop Earrings and Valentino Garavani Rockstud Metallic Wedge Espadrille Sandals. Pack this outfit for the beach or bring the beach to you. Either way, this look screams summer.