Houston Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Superyacht Causes a Greek Stir — The Boardwalk Continues to Turn Heads

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta aboard his superyacht Boardwalk in the Bahamas during a Forbes 400 interview. (Photo by Jamel Toppin for Forbes)

Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot superyacht 'Boardwalk' with the H130 helicopter perched on top (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The swirling grand staircase on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The main salon on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Tilman Fertitta's office on his superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The resplendent powder room on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The dining room on the main deck of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The sky lounge on Tilman Fertitta's superhyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

A primary suite aboard Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Sculpture by Estella Fransbergen in the dining room of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot, $150 million superyacht Boardwalk courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

Tilman Fertitta's 164-foot yacht, Boardwalk, creates plenty of envy in ports around the world.

Tilman Fertitta's $150 million, 77-meter yacht 'Boardwalk' welcoming San Luis Salute Mardi Gras VIPs. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Mardi Gras partying aboard Tilman Fertitta's yacht, 'The Boardwalk' at the San Luis Salute. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Blayne Fertitta at the 2022 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras, pictured here on The Boardwalk, her fatherTilman Fertitta's 77-meter superyacht. (Photo by Rhea Hemming)

Culture / Travel

Houston Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Superyacht Causes a Greek Stir — The Boardwalk Continues to Turn Heads

The Houston Rockets Owner Travels On An Anything But Ordinary Boat and the Stories Behind It Are Becoming Legendary

BY // 07.07.23
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta aboard his superyacht 'Boardwalk' in the Bahamas during a Forbes 400 interview. (Photo by Jamel Toppin for Forbes)
Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot superyacht 'Boardwalk' with the H130 helicopter perched on top (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
The swirling grand staircase on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
The main salon on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
Tilman Fertitta's office on his superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
The resplendent powder room on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
The dining room on the main deck of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
The sky lounge on Tilman Fertitta's superhyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
A primary suite aboard Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
Sculpture by Estella Fransbergen in the dining room of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot, $150 million super yacht 'Boardwalk' courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)
Tilman Fertitta's first yacht, 'Boardwalk,' a 164-foot beauty photographed in 2016
Tilman Fertitta's $150 million, 77-meter yacht 'Boardwalk' welcoming San Luis Salute Mardi Gras VIPs in February. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Mardi Gras partying aboard Tilman Fertitta's superyacht, 'Boardwalk' at the San Luis Salute in February. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Blayne Fertitta at the 2022 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras, pictured here on 'Boardwalk,' her father Tilman Fertitta's 77-meter superyacht. (Photo by Rhea Hemming)
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta aboard his superyacht Boardwalk in the Bahamas during a Forbes 400 interview. (Photo by Jamel Toppin for Forbes)

Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot superyacht 'Boardwalk' with the H130 helicopter perched on top (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The swirling grand staircase on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The main salon on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Tilman Fertitta's office on his superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The resplendent powder room on Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The dining room on the main deck of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The sky lounge on Tilman Fertitta's superhyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

A primary suite aboard Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Sculpture by Estella Fransbergen in the dining room of Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwalk' (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Tilman Fertitta's 252-foot, $150 million superyacht Boardwalk courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

Tilman Fertitta's 164-foot yacht, Boardwalk, creates plenty of envy in ports around the world.

Tilman Fertitta's $150 million, 77-meter yacht 'Boardwalk' welcoming San Luis Salute Mardi Gras VIPs. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Mardi Gras partying aboard Tilman Fertitta's yacht, 'The Boardwalk' at the San Luis Salute. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

While hiking through the woods lining Greece’s Corinth Canal, a local Greek television reporter took a video of billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s superyacht Boardwalk squeezing through the Corinth Canal. He documented a snippet of the four mile journey and posted it on the TV station’s website with the headline: “Who is its billionaire owner?”

It didn’t take long for the Greek news hounds to discover that entertainment and sports mogul Fertitta was the owner. The video posted on the website shows the 252 foot long, 40 foot wide yacht gliding through the canal, which at its most narrow point is 69 feet. The manmade canal is the watery path leads from the Aegean to the Ionian sea, which opens to the Mediterranean

Sailing on a superyacht from the Greek Isles to the enchanting coast of Italy is definitely the realm of the world’s richest.

Recent reporting in national publications are shedding more light on the superyacht‘s mastery of luxe design. Among the numerous amenities in the Tilman yacht that sleeps 14 — including the VIP suite — are a 120 bottle wine cellar, a lavishly decorated beauty/massage room, a 19-foot-long swimming pool, a bronze sculpture of a female form by Estella Fransbergen with a dress of flowing crystals, diamonds and pearls, and the billionaire requisite — a helicopter pad.

“I don’t think any other owner pays as much attention to the details,” Fertitta told Robb Report during a visit to his yacht. “If you look at the bigger yachts, they really don’t vary much with standard features like ceilings and lighting.”

Robb Report first gushed over Fertitta’s superyacht in the luxury lifestyle magazine last year.

The swirling grand staircase on Tilman Fertitta’s superyacht ‘Boardwalk’ (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

In addition, the magazine quoted Seattle-based yacht interior designer Amy Halffmann. “Tilman came in with all the important details — all the details that really make the difference in this boat. He’s an extreme detail man, down to the quarter of an inch,” Halffmann told the magazine.

The luxe interiors of the Fertitta superyacht include 54 different types of stone, marble and tiles, including mother of pearl tiles, a light pendant by Charles Loomis, appliqués by Wired Custom Lighting and a glass sculpture from David Wright.

A primary suite aboard Tilman Fertitta’s superyacht ‘Boardwalk’ (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

“I was going for classic elegance – beautiful spaces that could stand the test of time, and I think we achieved that,” Halffman tells Boat International.

A limited number of Houstonians and Galveston residents are privy to the superyacht as each year Fertitta transports this — his second ‘Boardwalk’ — to Galveston during Mardi Gras. He entertains VIP guests at a cocktail reception aboard the superyacht before the billionaire and friends join a police escort caravan to the Galveston Convention Center for Fertitta’s San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras.

Now, the rest of the world is getting in on the fascination.

