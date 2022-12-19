Storied Jewelry House De Beers Celebrates Lupita Nyong’o as Its First Global Ambassador

Famed jewelry house De Beers is continuing to revolutionize and advance the luxurious industry while maintaining its commitment to sustainability, celebrating Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as its first Global Ambassador for its new campaign De Beers: Where It Begins.

The brand’s campaign and focus on the beginning of a diamond’s journey is at the heart of De Beers, with sourcing in the DNA of the jewelry icon. Founded more than a century ago in 1888, De Beers is the only global diamond luxury brand that starts at the source, blending unparalleled expertise in the discovery and selection of diamonds with unique creativity and craftsmanship. Through this commitment to finding the finest selection of diamonds, the brand transforms nature’s rarest treasures into distinctive jewelry designs and is present in the most exclusive locations around the world.

De Beers ensures each diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and the place where it is found — or, its source. The brand pledges through its “Building Forever” commitment to build a better future — one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. And, it doesn’t just talk the talk. De Beers is part-owned by citizens of Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. It also pursues lofty goals of engaging 10,000 girls in STEM, supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and investing at least $10 million across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.

Similarly to De Beers, Lupita Nyong’o is a powerhouse and catalyst for change not only in her industry but for millions across the globe — making this partnership a natural one. Just five years after her acting debut, Nyong’o became the first Kenyan and Mexican to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. With starring roles in 12 Years A Slave, Star Wars, Us, Black Panther, and Wakanda Forever — as well as an Emmy-winning role as the narrator of her children’s book, “Sulwe” — the actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author is acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In 2020, Forbes named her one of Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women.

As part of the Where It Begins campaign, Nyong’o will support the Building Forever commitment, working to advance women and girls where diamonds are discovered. Throughout the campaign, Australian photographer and director Lachlan Bailey follows Nyong’o from the discovery of a rough diamond to its magical transformation into magnificent jewelry. It’s a celebration of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary — a celebration of limitless potential.

Throughout the Where It Begins campaign, Nyong’o is featured across De Beers’ Enchanted Lotus Collection, wearing a variety of the new pieces. This jaw-dropping collection includes something for all jewelry preferences, including the Enchanted Lotus Drop Earrings and the Enchanted Lotus Stud Earrings in 18k white gold. For those who prefer necklaces, the Collection includes the Pendant and the smaller Pendant. If you prefer to wear pieces on your wrist or finger, check out the band, ring, or bracelet.

