Festive Dallas Scenes to Immerse Yourself in the Holiday Spirit

Light-Filled Sites to Visit or View for a Dose of Instant Cheer

BY // 12.21.20
Dallas holiday lights Hudson House Highland Park 1_Photo by Reed Kenney

All Hudson House destinations get decked out for the holidays, but the original location on Lovers Lane is the season's must-see. (photo by Reed Kenney)

From rooftop igloos full of Veuve Clicquot to bars and bistros decked out in thousands of Christmas lights, you can find perfect moments of pure holiday cheer throughout the city of Dallas.

 

Las Almas Rotas

In addition to offering an incredible mezcal education in Dallas, the Bishop Arts bar and restaurant does the season right. Visit their pop up, Navidad, to fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit (with a few spirits of your own).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Almas Rotas (@lasalmasrotas)

Shop Uptown Park

Hudson House

Although all Hudson House destinations get decked out for the holidays, the original Highland Park outpost, with its 2,000 feet of garland laced with 100,000 golden lights, is the season’s must-see.

 

Mercat Bistro

The Dallas bistro creates a Parisian winter wonderland in the Harwood District.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercat Bistro (@mercatbistro)

 

Dallas Arboretum

In a garden full of stand out holiday moments, the Dallas Arboretum’s brand new, German-inspired Christmas Pyramid may be the season’s most impressive attraction. The 23-foot tall, handcrafted structure in the expanded Christmas Village took 15 German workers 2,150 hours to design — the proof is in the exquisite details.

 

Beverley’s

Yes to cozy heated patios at Beverley’s on Fitzhugh Avenue. Yes to Buddy the Elf.

 

Yellow Rosa

Brand new agave bar Yellow Rosa (the hidden cocktaileria adjoined with Basic Taco in Deep Ellum) brought the snow — and the Sunday mariachi band — this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cocktaileria (@yellowrosa.de)

 

Flippen Park

Of all the many parks in the Park Cities, nobody does the holidays quite like Flippen.

 

The Joule Hotel Shop

The charming little shop within The Joule hotel expertly makes the case for a purely pom pom Christmas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hotel Shop (@shophotelshop)

 

Miracle on Commerce on The Adolphus Rooftop

Through January, the downtown rooftop at The Adolphus is hosting an indulgent, wintery display of igloos, filled with Veuve Clicquot or Moet champagne. It’s a site as warm and welcoming for its Covid-19 friendliness as its boozy cheer.

Catbird in The Thompson Hotel

The hallway leading to one of Dallas’ coolest new spots for a cocktail rises to the seasonal occasion with holiday lights and decor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catbird (@catbirddallas)

Madison 214’s Entire Instagram Feed

Nobody does glittery, over-the-top festiveness quite like the Highland Park Village shop — both in-store and virtually.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madison (@shopmadison214)

 

Good Companions

This Bishop Arts coffee shop, situated in a beautifully restored Craftsman, has no chill during the holidays. It’s amazing.

Campo Verde

We couldn’t make a list of festive, Instagram-ready holiday local destinations without Campo Verde, the classic Mexican restaurant in Arlington. It’s what Texas Christmas dreams are truly all about.

