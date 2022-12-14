Fashion / Style / Shopping

In the Know Dallas — Michelle Obama Just Wore This Local Jewelry Designer’s Affordable Earrings

Laverne Cox and Alessandra Ambrosio Are Also Fans of the Emerging Designer

BY // 12.14.22
Elizabeth-hooper-PUZZLE-GROWTH-GROUP-jewelry marshal cox

Elizabeth Hooper Studios, photo by Marshall Cox

I think about something Dallas jewelry designer Elizabeth Hooper once told me surprisingly often. Soon after launching her eponymous line, Elizabeth Hooper Studio, the mother and founding partner of the eternally chic V.O.D. boutique in Victory Park, explained the goal of her bold, buoyant collection.

“I feel like that fine-jewelry niche is already filled, so I just want to make it fun,” Hooper told me in 2020. “The pieces are big, bold, and for people who just love to wear jewelry and have it be seen.”

Every time I put together accessories for the day, I hear Hooper’s sentiment. Great jewelry should be fun.

Well-known brands like Gorjana are helping bridge the gap between fine jewelry and fashion jewelry (which is often made with cheap, synthetic materials), but Elizabeth Hooper’s sculptural works, often plated with 14 karat gold or crafted with sterling silver, have been getting their own shine in the past month.

First came Laverne Cox, who sported Hooper’s Big Link Triple Earrings on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in November. Then, former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio wore both the Positive Space and Pinch Cuff at an event for Hia, an Arabic monthly magazine.

But this week truly cemented Hooper as an emerging designer to know when Michelle Obama, for whom every piece of clothing and accessory is carefully considered, wore Elizabeth Hooper Studio on her “The Light We Carry” book tour. The former First Lady’s longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, styled Obama in Balmain jeans, Stuart Weitzman booties, Jennifer Fisher rings, and Double Puzzle Wave Earrings from Elizabeth Hooper Studio for her San Francisco appearance.

The 14-karat gold plated brass earrings Obama wore clock in at $375 and are — no surprise — currently sold out. Fingers crossed for another drop soon, especially as new celebrities seem to be sporting the Dallas designer’s works each day. (Watch this space to see who’s next.)

X