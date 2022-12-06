gorjana Interior_Dallas 2022_Credit Tamytha Cameron
gorjana arrived in November at 3699 McKinney Avenue
gorjana – Marin layering set with mother of pearl medalion is ideal for stacking.
gorjana – On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads
01
04

Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
04

gorjana arrived in November at 3699 McKinney Avenue, in Dallas' West Village.

03
04

gorjana's Marin layering set with mother of pearl medallion is ideal for stacking.

04
04

On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads, is enough to make her swoon.

gorjana Interior_Dallas 2022_Credit Tamytha Cameron
gorjana arrived in November at 3699 McKinney Avenue
gorjana – Marin layering set with mother of pearl medalion is ideal for stacking.
gorjana – On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads
Fashion / Shopping

With a New Store in Dallas’ West Village, This So-Cal Jewelry Staple Continues Its Texas Takeover

Inside Gorjana's Glittering New Store

BY // 12.06.22
Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
gorjana arrived in November at 3699 McKinney Avenue, in Dallas' West Village.
gorjana's Marin layering set with mother of pearl medallion is ideal for stacking.
On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads, is enough to make her swoon.
1
4

Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
4

gorjana arrived in November at 3699 McKinney Avenue, in Dallas' West Village.

3
4

gorjana's Marin layering set with mother of pearl medallion is ideal for stacking.

4
4

On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads, is enough to make her swoon.

With the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas storefront in early November, gorjana has added to its Texas retail trifecta (the brand has two Austin locations and one in Houston’s buzzy Montrose Collective). The Southern California brand offers diamond-studded and 18k styles, but gorjana is perhaps best known for their gold-plated necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that look practically indistinguishable from their solid gold counterparts (and are available at a fraction of the price).

Co-founders Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel’s who launched the line in 2007, say they designed their newest West Village gorgana store with a “welcoming coastal bungalow vibe with bright white paneling on the outside complimented by light wood finishes on the inside,” according to a release.

The new 1,090-square-foot space in Dallas’ West Village mirrors the jewelry’s laidback aesthetic with clean lines, a minimalistic design, and warm touches. Special accents in the Dallas gorjana store include a crystal quartz chandelier and a hand-dipped tapestry by Dallas textile artist Lauren Williams, evoking the Laguna Beach shoreline.

PaperCity has also learned that another Texas storefront is slated to open in Southlake Town Square next spring as well.

The expanding collection of fine materials includes diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, and turquoise, but layered, gold-plated classics are the brand’s bestsellers (there are over 10,000 ways to combine multiple chains from gorjana’s lineup). Choose from classic huggie earring sets, personalized styles, and other genuinely cool hypoallergenic pieces. Be sure to take advantage of gorjana’s complimentary engraving for online orders on signet rings and dog-tag styles.

Not sure what designs play well with one another? Looking for a festive Christmas gift, but don’t know what she’ll adore? Simply ask one of gorjana’s in-store stylists who wait at the ready to help shoppers express their unique personal styles.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck December Holiday 2022

The newest gorjana is open at 3699 McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ West Village. Hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1302 S Jordan Cove
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/11 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1302 S Jordan Cove
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Suzanne Cade
This property is listed by: Suzanne Cade (713) 724-1455 Email Realtor
1302 S Jordan Cove
2703 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2703 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Ann Gates
This property is listed by: Dee Ann Gates (713) 410-7079 Email Realtor
2703 Nicholson Street
6542 Vanderbilt Street
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Vanderbilt Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
6542 Vanderbilt Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X