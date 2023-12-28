The Latest Luxury Retail Moves in Dallas — Chuck Steelman, Meghan Looney, and More Powerhouse Pivots

Dallas is packed with fabulous designer boutiques in Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center, Galleria Dallas, and sprinkled throughout our fair hamlet. We also claim the luxury powerhouse department store Neiman Marcus as our hometown hero. (You may have heard the axiom that everyone has held a job at Neiman’s at least once in their retail career.) And, with so much potential here for advancement and fabulous new challenges, many move around town. Here are a few retail powerhouses who have made such leaps in recent months.

Nerissa von Helpenstill, who had a long tenure at Tootsies and then Neiman Marcus, is now the Dallas store manager for Miron Crosby. Meghan Looney, after 13 years at Forty Five Ten and The Conservatory, is now director of marketing at COS Bar. And Sam Saladino, who was a revered sales maestro at Neiman’s for decades and left to pursue real estate, has joined The Conservatory team. Don’t worry, though: He’s still showing luxury homes in Dallas’ most tony neighborhoods.

We were intrigued to hear that Stanley Korshak has appointed Chuck Steelman as chief customer and experience officer. A luxury fashion and experience guru, Steelman worked in the retail division of the MGM-Mirage and then spent close to 16 years at Neiman Marcus in corporate public relations and special events. He has big ideas for 2024 for Korshak. “In addition to hosting clients at global luxury experiences,” he says, “we’re offering one-of-a-kind in-store experiences like Bougie Art Classes with Donald Robertson, etiquette courses, immersive art exhibits, and classes with celeb DJs.”