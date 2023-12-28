Culture / Style

The Latest Luxury Retail Moves in Dallas — Chuck Steelman, Meghan Looney, and More Powerhouse Pivots

Four Notable LinkedIn Updates

BY // 12.28.23
dallas retail executives

Clockwise from top left: Meghan Looney, Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Sam Saladino, and Chuck Steelman

Dallas is packed with fabulous designer boutiques in Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center, Galleria Dallas, and sprinkled throughout our fair hamlet. We also claim the luxury powerhouse department store Neiman Marcus as our hometown hero. (You may have heard the axiom that everyone has held a job at Neiman’s at least once in their retail career.) And, with so much potential here for advancement and fabulous new challenges, many move around town. Here are a few retail powerhouses who have made such leaps in recent months.

Mimi Rogers with Medley Turner, Meghan Looney at the 10th Anniversary of ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place, at the Dallas Petroleum Club 2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Mimi Rogers with Medley Turner, Meghan Looney at the 10th Anniversary of ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place, at the Dallas Petroleum Club 2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Nerissa von Helpenstill, who had a long tenure at Tootsies and then Neiman Marcus, is now the Dallas store manager for Miron Crosby. Meghan Looney, after 13 years at Forty Five Ten and The Conservatory, is now director of marketing at COS Bar. And Sam Saladino, who was a revered sales maestro at Neiman’s for decades and left to pursue real estate, has joined The Conservatory team. Don’t worry, though: He’s still showing luxury homes in Dallas’ most tony neighborhoods.

Chuck Steelman, Natasha Bedingfield, Sami Abboud at the 2017 DIFFA Gala in Dallas

We were intrigued to hear that Stanley Korshak has appointed Chuck Steelman as chief customer and experience officer. A luxury fashion and experience guru, Steelman worked in the retail division of the MGM-Mirage and then spent close to 16 years at Neiman Marcus in corporate public relations and special events. He has big ideas for 2024 for Korshak. “In addition to hosting clients at global luxury experiences,” he says, “we’re offering one-of-a-kind in-store experiences like Bougie Art Classes with Donald Robertson, etiquette courses, immersive art exhibits, and classes with celeb DJs.”

De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X