The Woodlands’ Unique Artfeel Celebrates the World of Difference That Art Can Create — Embracing How the Works Move You

Performance artist Takanae Ana Mae at the Artfeel event at Hughes Landing. Her piece was inspired by "Shoal", recently installed by the Howard Hughes Corporation.

Hughes Landing served as the location for the Artfeel show, inspired by "Shoal."

David Deveau, Nickole Kerner Bobley and Gideon Busamante at Shoal's ArtFeel. Bobley presented the hosting robes at show's end to celebrate Gideon joining David as co-host. (Photo by Frankie Collado)

Local singer/songwriter Kurt Vatland took to the stage to share a song based on "Shoal" in The Woodlands' latest Artfeel.

While experiencing some mobility issues due to autoimmune disease-fueled severe joint pain, Artfeel’s founder Nickole Kerner Bobley, a resident of The Woodlands, found inspiration and motivation in her recovery process in the extensive public art collection in the community. The art benches along The Woodlands Waterway, a project of The Woodlands Arts Council, literally became benchmarks for Bobley to measure her progress as she once again started to walk more independently.

Slowly at first, then a little more each day with the benches marking her progress.

“The art motivated me to get moving again,” Bobley tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

That motivation in turn led her to create Artfeel about five years ago to honor the relationship she had formed with public art. The Woodlands Arts Council also partners on Artfeel.

Artfeel is an art appreciation show that spotlights a particular public artwork and asks people to share how it makes them feel – their artfeel. Some people sing. Some dance. Some play instruments. Some tell a story. Some read a literary excerpt or perform spoken word poetry. Some show-and-tell their own artwork in progress or share a sentimental object from home. And some say just one word – the emotion the artwork has evoked in them.

Everyone gets two minutes or less to express themselves using the artwork as a creative prompt. Artists, accountants, physicians and plumbers alike have all taken part. While the quarterly events are scheduled, some passers-by stumble across the show by accident.

















“People who we catch accidentally often stop and say the most profound things,” Bobley says.

Past Artfeel events have taken place at Market Street and Hughes Landings, but Artfeel had its beginnings at Crush Wine Bar on The Waterway. The latest show used “Shoal,” a newly installed piece of art at Hughes Landing from Squidsoup, as the inspiration for the evening’s creative expressions. The Bayou Land Conservancy group joined in the fun since Shoal was inspired by nature — a shoal of fish.