Miron Crosby is Challenging You to Craft for Good (and Free Footwear)

The Luxe Boot Brand is Hosting a Quarantine-Friendly Design Competition to Benefit the North Texas Food Bank

BY // 03.26.20
Miron Crosby Custom Boots

The Miron Crosby customized boots are a perfect combination of southern style and high fashion.

We know you’ve been out there crafting — breaking out your sidewalk chalk and coloring books. Not all would consider puzzles a “craft,” but we’re open to broad interpretations. Well, dear readers and crafters, now is your time to shine. Miron Crosby, the Highland Park Village-based makers of extremely chic cowboy boots, is hosting a children’s boot design competition to help raise funds for the North Texas Food Bank — and help keep restless little ones busy.

The winner (to be announced via Instagram on April 24 — something to look forward to) will see their vision become a part of a Miron Crosby collection, and receive a free pair of their design. All boots are handcrafted in the Texas by Rios of Mercedes factory, a 160-year-old company in West Texas owned and operated by cousins to Miron Crosby’s founders, sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means.

Miron Crosby is hosting a children’s boot design competition to help raise funds for the North Texas Food Bank.

Here’s how the competition works.

$10 will buy you one entry into the competition, and all entry fees will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank. Click here to make your donation and enter.

Competitors will be emailed blank paper dolls to print out and design. The sisters are encouraging you to be as creative as you’d like (e.g.: stickers, flowers, and pretty much anything you can find around the house). To show off your craftiness-slash-design-prowess, share shots of your work to Instagram using #MironCrosbyCommunity.

Miron Crosby’s flagship storefront in Highland Park Village

Submit your final design by April 14 by emailing or scanning a photo to popups@mironcrosby.com, sending a direct message to @mironcrosby on Instagram, or by snail mail to the sisters’ Highland Park Village studio address (25 Highland Park Village, Box 175).

Dig a little deeper on the competition rules here, then get crafting!

