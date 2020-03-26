Dallas Artists are Still Creating in Quarantine, Thank Goodness

"Quarantini" by Dallas artist Will Heron (@Wheron)

Between the memes, tweets, and parodies of that Gal Gadot “Imagine” video, comedians and writers have truly done some of their best work to bring a little levity to these lonely times. Podcasters are offering inspiring, informative listens and DJs are curating playlists that are pitch-perfect for our moods.

Dallas artists are also creating during this time; posting images that speak to our quarantined, stir crazy souls.

Rob Wilson

View this post on Instagram Making dinner plans A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Will Heron (aka “Wheron”)

View this post on Instagram Quarantini A post shared by Wheron (@w_heron) on Mar 19, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Drigo

Mariell Guzman

Temi Coker

Agustin Chavez

Kyle Steed

View this post on Instagram meditation comes in all shapes and sizes // there exists no “right” or “wrong” way in this practice // my drawings help me to bring awareness to the third way A post shared by (@kylesteed) on Mar 25, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Alli K

Magdiel Lopez