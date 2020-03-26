Dallas Artists are Still Creating in Quarantine, Thank Goodness
Images That Speak to Our Stir Crazy SoulsBY Caitlin Clark // 03.26.20
Between the memes, tweets, and parodies of that Gal Gadot “Imagine” video, comedians and writers have truly done some of their best work to bring a little levity to these lonely times. Podcasters are offering inspiring, informative listens and DJs are curating playlists that are pitch-perfect for our moods.
Dallas artists are also creating during this time; posting images that speak to our quarantined, stir crazy souls.
Rob Wilson
Will Heron (aka “Wheron”)
Drigo
We’re all learning a lot about ourselves right now. Stay up ||
Mariell Guzman
Temi Coker
I just want to remind you guys that it’s ok to JUST BE. It’s ok to sleep, it’s ok to work or take a break, it’s ok to binge, it’s ok to learn. It’s ok to do what makes you happy, but don’t let social media dictate or pressure you into anything. – I made this today and it felt good because it wasn’t forced. I’ve felt the pressure to create more often during this pandemic but tbh, I’m glad I didn’t listen to the outside pressure. I’ve been sleeping more and just enjoying life indoors (introvert) ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – Made on @adobedrawing Photography by @afritina ft. @francois.ken Design by me
Agustin Chavez
Kyle Steed
Alli K
Ya know how last month I was working on so many projects and it was killing me that I couldn’t share any of it. Well it’s still killing me. If you listen to the podcast you probably have already heard about most of them because I just can’t keep it in. These pieces are for my @sweettoothhotel install that I was working on. It’s now rescheduled to open this summer for good reasons. But I’m telling you in a very loud passionate voice – this install is going to be the best out of the house activity for all ages once it’s open! 100% worth the wait.
Magdiel Lopez
