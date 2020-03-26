Arts

Dallas Artists are Still Creating in Quarantine, Thank Goodness

Images That Speak to Our Stir Crazy Souls

BY // 03.26.20
wheron quarantini dallas artist

"Quarantini" by Dallas artist Will Heron (@Wheron)

Between the memes, tweets, and parodies of that Gal Gadot “Imagine” video, comedians and writers have truly done some of their best work to bring a little levity to these lonely times. Podcasters are offering inspiring, informative listens and DJs are curating playlists that are pitch-perfect for our moods.

Dallas artists are also creating during this time; posting images that speak to our quarantined, stir crazy souls.

 

Rob Wilson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Making dinner plans

A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on

 

Will Heron (aka “Wheron”)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Quarantini

A post shared by Wheron (@w_heron) on

Drigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We’re all learning a lot about ourselves right now. Stay up ||

A post shared by D R I G O (@madebydrigo) on

Mariell Guzman

 

Temi Coker

Agustin Chavez

Kyle Steed

Alli K

 

Magdiel Lopez

