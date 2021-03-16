7 Must-Have Athleisure Trends to Live In This Spring

A few years ago, I set out to try every boutique fitness concept in Dallas. I failed, but given the expansiveness of our hyper-competitive fitness scene, I’ve forgiven myself. That being said, I’ve tried a lot of different workouts, from locally grown concepts to famous coastal imports, but there are two that consistently and savagely destroy my body: Solidcore (it hurts just to type it) and SculptHouse. The latter also happens to be a brilliant mashup of the best in modern boutique fitness. The Inwood Village studio combines the toughest machines, sexy lighting, and a front-of-studio boutique so well curated it could rival Bandier.

Dallas is currently the only city outside of Atlanta to have a SculptHouse, and we’re lucky to have the split-format concept that uses both a Woodway Curve treadmill and a challenging Megaformer. Today, we’re also lucky to have insight from SculptHouse’s founder and CEO, Katherine Mason, a former model whose experience working with Wilhelmina Models Fitness Division gave her a deep knowledge of emerging designers in the athleisure world.

Mason shares seven must-have trends to sweat (or lounge) in during the spring season ahead.