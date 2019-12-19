High-End Construction Firm Gives Back in a Big Way at This Houston Holiday Party

Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Joshua and Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mark and Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Peter Lucchesi, Jennifer Alexander (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
SWAGGER Band (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
CC Holiday Party (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
01
14

Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

02
14

Joshua & Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

03
14

Mark & Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

04
14

LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

05
14

Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

06
14

TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

07
14

DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

08
14

Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

09
14

Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
14

Jennifer Alexander, Peter Lucchesi (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

11
14

Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
14

Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

13
14

The Swagger band entertains. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
14

Construction Concepts party time at 51fifteen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Joshua and Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mark and Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Peter Lucchesi, Jennifer Alexander (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
SWAGGER Band (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
CC Holiday Party (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Society / The Seen

High-End Construction Firm Gives Back in a Big Way at This Houston Holiday Party

When Santa is a Builder

BY // 12.19.19
photography Hung L. Truong
Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Joshua & Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mark & Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Jennifer Alexander, Peter Lucchesi (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
The Swagger band entertains. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Construction Concepts party time at 51fifteen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
1
14

Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

2
14

Joshua & Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

3
14

Mark & Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

4
14

LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

5
14

Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

6
14

TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

7
14

DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

8
14

Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

9
14

Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
14

Jennifer Alexander, Peter Lucchesi (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

11
14

Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
14

Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

13
14

The Swagger band entertains. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
14

Construction Concepts party time at 51fifteen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Austin-based B.I.G. Love Cancer Care enjoyed a big holiday boost when Construction Concepts celebrated the season of giving with a glowing holiday party that added to the nonprofit’s ability to serve children in cancer hospitals.

For more than half of its 22 years in the business of high-end design and building services, Construction Concepts has been paying it back through the firm’s BLDit (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas) program. This was the seventh annual BLDit holiday bash, which on this night at 51fifteen saw more than 200 guests join the party.

Among the forces behind the production were presenters Amanda Abiassi and Neera Patidar of Elevate Management Group and sponsors Keith Argueta of Argueta CPA, Richard Mandiola with Tradewind Homes, and Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel with Windhill Advisors.

The Santa Baby of the night was Construction Concepts CEO Joshua Weisman, the man behind the successful design/build firm.

“We are so fortunate to be able to celebrate the holiday season with so many partners and friends joining us in our mission to build better lives and dreams,” he said. “My wife, Trisha, and I are grateful for the opportunity to give back and our team has personally volunteered alongside B.I.G. Love and know the tremendous impact they have on families with children battling cancer.”

The charity serves children who are being treated in Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas Children’s Hospital in the Medical Center as well as in The Woodlands and Katy, and M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

Guests enjoyed cocktails and gourmet bites and danced to the sounds of Austin band SWAGGER.

PC Seen: Construction Concepts COO Mark Bordman and wife Natalie, DC Partners COO Acho Azuike, ZT Wealth CEO Taseer Badar, retired Houston Texan Wade Smith, Sylvia and Shannon Aldrete, LaTricia and Ronnie Wilbanks, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Mary Ann and Greg Hebrank, Iraida Brown, Selena Mackay, Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez, Peter Lucchesi, Jennifer Alexander, Johnny McCormack, and Demi Wilson.

Acho Azuike, Amanda Abiassi, Neera Patidar, Wade Smith (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Joshua and Trisha Weisman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mark and Natalie Bordman (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
LaTricia & Ronnie Wilbanks, Selena Mackay (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Greg & Mary Ann Hebrank, Iraida Brown (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
TJ Khan, Jalani Hawkins, Taseer Badar (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Caleigh Conrad, Justin Hawes (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Johnny McCormack, Demi Wilson (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Peter Lucchesi, Jennifer Alexander (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sylvia Aldrete, Shannon Ready (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
SWAGGER Band (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
CC Holiday Party (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X