High-End Construction Firm Gives Back in a Big Way at This Houston Holiday Party

Austin-based B.I.G. Love Cancer Care enjoyed a big holiday boost when Construction Concepts celebrated the season of giving with a glowing holiday party that added to the nonprofit’s ability to serve children in cancer hospitals.

For more than half of its 22 years in the business of high-end design and building services, Construction Concepts has been paying it back through the firm’s BLDit (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas) program. This was the seventh annual BLDit holiday bash, which on this night at 51fifteen saw more than 200 guests join the party.

Among the forces behind the production were presenters Amanda Abiassi and Neera Patidar of Elevate Management Group and sponsors Keith Argueta of Argueta CPA, Richard Mandiola with Tradewind Homes, and Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel with Windhill Advisors.

The Santa Baby of the night was Construction Concepts CEO Joshua Weisman, the man behind the successful design/build firm.

“We are so fortunate to be able to celebrate the holiday season with so many partners and friends joining us in our mission to build better lives and dreams,” he said. “My wife, Trisha, and I are grateful for the opportunity to give back and our team has personally volunteered alongside B.I.G. Love and know the tremendous impact they have on families with children battling cancer.”

The charity serves children who are being treated in Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas Children’s Hospital in the Medical Center as well as in The Woodlands and Katy, and M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and gourmet bites and danced to the sounds of Austin band SWAGGER.

PC Seen: Construction Concepts COO Mark Bordman and wife Natalie, DC Partners COO Acho Azuike, ZT Wealth CEO Taseer Badar, retired Houston Texan Wade Smith, Sylvia and Shannon Aldrete, LaTricia and Ronnie Wilbanks, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Mary Ann and Greg Hebrank, Iraida Brown, Selena Mackay, Cruize Gaj, Tabitha Lopez, Peter Lucchesi, Jennifer Alexander, Johnny McCormack, and Demi Wilson.