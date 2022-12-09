Your Guide to Holiday Gifting For Men From Tenenbaum Jewelers

Is it just us, or are men always the hardest to settle on a gift for? Either they’re super picky, or they already have everything they need. Forget even asking them to make a list. It’s better just to write things down throughout the year that they mention because once the holidays come around, you’re going to have to get super creative on the perfect gift for the special man in your life. Luckily, Tenenbaum Jewelers — the largest modern, estate, and antique fine jewelry store in the Southern United States — is here with some timeless and classic gift ideas.

While located in Houston, they have an international reach and procure some of the most unique pieces across the globe. Their experienced professionals are accustomed to working with men (and women!) of all styles, tastes, and backgrounds.

Each piece at Tenenbaum Jewelers is unique and one-of-a-kind, just like your man. They have a full-time GIA-accredited Graduate Gemologist, two master jewelers, a historian, and several career jewelers with multiple specializations and decades of experience, so you know you’re getting the best of the best when you visit their stunning Westheimer showroom.

This season, Tenenbaum is offering a wide array of products perfect for holiday gifting. While they of course have beautiful traditional jewelry pieces, such as these Deakin & Francis Sterling Silver Moving Robot Cufflinks, they also have non-traditional jewelry pieces such as this Deakin & Francis Sterling Silver and Enamel Pheasant Crystal Decanter and Corkscrew (and if he’s not a pheasant guy, have no fear — it’s also available in lion, eagle, stag, bulldog, and skull).

If he’s a watch aficionado, you’ve come to the right place. This Girard-Perregaux Stainless Steel Laureato Chronograph Watch is sure to be a show-stopper under the tree. If his collection is missing a winder, take your pick between some winders that can be passed down for generations, such as the WOLF Cub Watch Winder (available in a variety of hues) and the WOLF Axis Double Winder that has a modern, bold look with powder-coated laser-cut perforated steel accents.

Take a spin through Tenenbaum’s extraordinary gift ideas and then pick one that best suits your man — he’s sure to be impressed.

For more information, go to TenenbaumJewelers.com or visit the showcase boutique at 4310 Westheimer Road.