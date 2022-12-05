Gifts That Wow Under $5,000 From Tenenbaum Jewelers

‘Tis the season for all things merry, bright, and shiny. When it comes to shiny, look no further than Tenenbaum Jewelers. The largest modern, estate and antique fine jewelry store in the southern United States, the Houston-based jeweler has a plethora of gifts that fit the bill for that special someone who lights up your world more than a gift could ever say — but you, and a small box from Tenenbaum Jewelers, will try.

The local, family-owned business has dazzled Houston since 1975. With some of the top staff in the nation and access to some of the most premiere modern estate and antique fine jewelry, you can feel confident that when you visit Tenenbaum Jewelers, you’re getting the best piece at the most competitive price possible.

Adding a piece of bling to someone’s collection during the holidays may seem daunting, but Tenenbaum Jewelers is here to make it more accessible, and exciting, than ever. For less than $5,000, the jewelers have selected some of their top pieces that are sure to add some holly jolly to your Christmas morning

From tennis bracelets to pave diamond ball rings to Chanel watches and more, take your pick of pieces to frost your loved ones from head to toe this holiday season. This Emerald and Diamond Clover Pendant Necklace is sure to be a showstopper. For something a bit more understated, accent their wrist with this dainty Estate H. Stern Multi Gemstone and Diamond Bracelet. If they’re a vintage Tiffany fan (who isn’t?), these Vintage 1980s Angela Cummings for Tiffany & Co. 18K Yellow Gold and Mother-of-Pearl Earrings are sure to make them swoon.

Take a look at just some of the pieces Tenenbaum Jewelers is offering this holiday season — all under $5,000 — and then visit their stunning location on Westheimer Road for a top-of-the-line shopping experience that will have you feeling like Santa himself.

For more information, go to TenenbaumJewelers.com or visit the showcase boutique at 4310 Westheimer Road.