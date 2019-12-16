Tenenbaum Tiffany earrings
Tenenbaum Patek
Tenenbaum diAMOND Bracelent
Tenenbaum Moonstone fringe
Tenenbaum Micromosaic
Tenenbaum Deco Burmese
Tenenbaum Chanel Bib
Cartier Earrings
Tenenbaum Buccellati ring
TENENBAUM Asprey Set
01
10

Estate Tiffany & Co. Blue Book tanzanite and diamond drop earrings, set in platinum, circa 2000.

02
10

Iconic Patek Philippe 18K gold Calatrava watch with date indicator and offset seconds dial.

03
10

An important modern estate 18K yellow gold and platinum radiant-cut yellow diamond bracelet with round brilliant-cut diamonds.Circa 2000.

04
10

Antique Edwardian moonstone fringe necklace set in 18K yellow gold, circa 1915.

05
10

Victorian 18K yellow gold micromosaic jewelry suite depicting scenes of Rome, made in the Vatican workshops, circa 1850.

06
10

Art Deco natural, no heat cushion-cut Burmese ruby and diamond ring set in platinum, circa 1920.

07
10

Vintage Chanel 18K yellow gold and pearl woven bib necklace, circa 1990.

08
10

One-of-a-kind vintage Cartier platinum and diamond cluster earrings, circa 1995

09
10

Estate Buccellati ring featuring a 7.86 carat diamond set in a handcrafted textured 18K yellow gold and platinum mounting with diamonds, circa 2000.

10
10

Vintage Asprey 18K white gold turquoise and amethyst necklace and earring set, circa 1990.

Tenenbaum Tiffany earrings
Tenenbaum Patek
Tenenbaum diAMOND Bracelent
Tenenbaum Moonstone fringe
Tenenbaum Micromosaic
Tenenbaum Deco Burmese
Tenenbaum Chanel Bib
Cartier Earrings
Tenenbaum Buccellati ring
TENENBAUM Asprey Set
Fashion / Shopping

Vintage Masterpieces Take Jewelry Wows to a Whole New Level at Tenenbaum

This Rare Collection is All About the Exceptional

BY // 12.16.19
Estate Tiffany & Co. Blue Book tanzanite and diamond drop earrings, set in platinum, circa 2000.
Iconic Patek Philippe 18K gold Calatrava watch with date indicator and offset seconds dial.
An important modern estate 18K yellow gold and platinum radiant-cut yellow diamond bracelet with round brilliant-cut diamonds.Circa 2000.
Antique Edwardian moonstone fringe necklace set in 18K yellow gold, circa 1915.
Victorian 18K yellow gold micromosaic jewelry suite depicting scenes of Rome, made in the Vatican workshops, circa 1850.
Art Deco natural, no heat cushion-cut Burmese ruby and diamond ring set in platinum, circa 1920.
Vintage Chanel 18K yellow gold and pearl woven bib necklace, circa 1990.
One-of-a-kind vintage Cartier platinum and diamond cluster earrings, circa 1995.
Estate Buccellati ring featuring a 7.86 carat diamond set in a handcrafted textured 18K yellow gold and platinum mounting with diamonds, circa 2000.
Vintage Asprey 18K white gold turquoise and amethyst necklace and earring set, circa 1990.
1
10

Estate Tiffany & Co. Blue Book tanzanite and diamond drop earrings, set in platinum, circa 2000.

2
10

Iconic Patek Philippe 18K gold Calatrava watch with date indicator and offset seconds dial.

3
10

An important modern estate 18K yellow gold and platinum radiant-cut yellow diamond bracelet with round brilliant-cut diamonds.Circa 2000.

4
10

Antique Edwardian moonstone fringe necklace set in 18K yellow gold, circa 1915.

5
10

Victorian 18K yellow gold micromosaic jewelry suite depicting scenes of Rome, made in the Vatican workshops, circa 1850.

6
10

Art Deco natural, no heat cushion-cut Burmese ruby and diamond ring set in platinum, circa 1920.

7
10

Vintage Chanel 18K yellow gold and pearl woven bib necklace, circa 1990.

8
10

One-of-a-kind vintage Cartier platinum and diamond cluster earrings, circa 1995

9
10

Estate Buccellati ring featuring a 7.86 carat diamond set in a handcrafted textured 18K yellow gold and platinum mounting with diamonds, circa 2000.

10
10

Vintage Asprey 18K white gold turquoise and amethyst necklace and earring set, circa 1990.

Every piece of jewelry from the Tenenbaum Vintage Masterpiece Collection has a rich history, hailing from the jewelry boxes of those whose lives were befitting of each piece. While Tenenbaum’s Vintage Masterpiece Collection is a love letter to the past, it’s also very now, filled with breathtaking jewelry looking for its next chapter.

To even be considered for the Vintage Masterpiece Collection, a piece undergoes a rigorous vetting process. Tenenbaum Jewelers vintage experts apply four conditions to the jewelry before adding it to the esteemed collection.

The stories behind each piece of jewelry in the Vintage Masterpiece Collection are the makings of Oscar-winning plots, so qualifying pieces must be rare or close to impossible to replace. A singular design that simply cannot be duplicated is a worthy entrant to the collection. A stunning pair of one-of-a-kind, vintage Cartier platinum and diamond cluster earrings is a testimony to the exclusivity of the collection.

Of course, the condition of the jewelry is paramount. The Vintage Masterpiece Collection is a whole other level of excellence. Only jewelry with a style or design that has not been changed is acceptable. Pieces such as a Midcentury Verdura cuff bracelet set with sapphires, ruby, pearls and diamonds from 1950 or a vintage Chanel 18K yellow gold and pearl woven bib necklace from 1990 fit the bill.

Jewelry speaks volumes about the person wearing it, and each piece in the Tenenbaum Vintage Masterpiece Collection is an invitation to spark a conversation. Vintage masterpieces are wearable and enduring, but they also have that It factor. The immediate feeling that this piece of jewelry is truly something special.

For example, The Edwardian moonstone fringe necklace in the collection is bold in size, but also understated because of the luminous translucence of the moonstones. It creates an immediate bond with the person wearing it, setting the stage for the next act.

Tenenbaum Moonstone fringe
Antique Edwardian moonstone fringe necklace set in 18K yellow gold, circa 1915.

Time is at the heart of any vintage piece, so every necklace, bracelet, ring, watch and earrings must exemplify its time period. A close look at materials, style and aesthetics gives the jewelry context and an intellectual element that extends beyond gemstones and gold.

The Art Deco natural, no heat cushion-cut Burmese ruby and diamond ring set in platinum from the 1920s is an ode to the era with its bold, geometric design, while Tenenbaum’s Victorian 18K yellow gold micromosaic jewelry suite depicting scenes of Rome, clearly exemplifies the detailed craftsmanship involved in micromosaic pieces. Made in the Vatican workshops during the late 19th century, each piece was crafted with small pieces of glass or stone to create small pictures that almost look like paintings.

It’s that attention to detail and a love of the past that make the Tenenbaum Vintage Masterpiece Collection renowned by serious collectors and those who yearn for one-of-a-kind pieces with stories still to tell.

Scroll through the photo gallery below this story, for more looks at these vintage masterpieces. For more information, go to TenenbaumJewelers.com or visit the showcase boutique at 4310 Westheimer Road.

Tenenbaum Tiffany earrings
Tenenbaum Patek
Tenenbaum diAMOND Bracelent
Tenenbaum Moonstone fringe
Tenenbaum Micromosaic
Tenenbaum Deco Burmese
Tenenbaum Chanel Bib
Cartier Earrings
Tenenbaum Buccellati ring
TENENBAUM Asprey Set

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Jewelry Gift Guides 2019
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
6151 Doliver Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6151 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
6151 Doliver Drive
2153 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2153 Inwood
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
2153 Inwood
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X