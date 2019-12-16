Fertitta Family Mansion Makes Fady’s Fabulous Night Even More Festive

The uber fashionable Fady Armanious, creative director of Tootsies, is surrounded by admirers at the Legacy Community Health cocktail party. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

For a few, there was a silver lining to Tropical Storm Imelda in mid-September when street flooding caused cancellation of a number of fundraising events. Count Legacy Community Health among those enjoying the proverbial lemonade squeezed from lemons.

When the nonprofit’s cocktail party was rescheduled for December, the Fertitta family home, the original location for the soirée, was decorated to the hilt for the holidays.

Dressed to the yuletide nines for the season as well as for the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center’s Santa’s Elves party the previous week, the mansion, sitting on vast grounds on the banks of Buffalo Bayou, provided the perfect tableau for charitable giving. Who wouldn’t be moved by the massive Christmas tree in the garden, by the “penguins” frolicking in snow (yes, snow) and by the general spirit of good cheer that resonated both within and without the house?

The turnout was a bustling fashionable throng due in no small party to the evening’s honoree, Fady Armanious, Tootsies creative director. For who would dare show up at a Fady event not dressed to thrill? The star himself indulged his fashion-forward bent by arriving in a holiday red pantsuit, with glittering rhinestone collar, by Alexander McQueen and following his award presentation, Armanious slipped into a bespoke ensemble by Andrew Gn, featuring a bejeweled serpentine scrolling across the long jacket.

On all counts, this was a special night not the least of which was the clutch of super nova chairs — Paige Fertitta, Sheridan Williams, Elizabeth Petersen, Melissa Mithoff, Hallie Vanderhider, Shannon Hall and Marcus Sloan, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios.

For the honoree, the mayor declared it Fady Armanious Day in Houston and Legacy announced that the second floor Health & Wellness lobby at the Montrose Clinic would be named in his honor.

SHOP Swipe





































Next

Taking key roles in the evening that raised close to $400,000 for Legacy’s H-E-B Little Readers program were Legacy CEO Katy Caldwell and Legacy chief development officer Chree Boydstun. The jingle of Christmas was provided by popular song man Bubba McNeely and the always-scrumptious party foods were gifted by Landry’s Inc.

PC Seen: Patrick Fertitta, Lynn Wyatt, Bill Baldwin, Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Laurel D’Antoni, Tony Bradfield, Michael Mithoff, Bill King, Donna Lewis, Tony Bradfield, Becca Cason Thrash, Kathryn and Jeff Smith, Parker Witt, Frank Campisi, and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell.