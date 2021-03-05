Noble moire taffeta shorts
Noble 31 Spring and Summer includes some fab moire taffeta shorts.

This moire taffeta citron shirt from Noble 31 pops.

Brights pair well with understated elements like this at Noble 31.

Noble 31's shape retaining floral jacquard fabric shines.

Raspberry and citron make a splash this season in Noble 31's new collection.

Fashion / Shopping

Texas-Based Noble 31 Goes Bold With a New Spring and Summer Collection

Fort Worth Sisters Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore Created the Women's Luxury Fashion Brand

BY // 03.05.21
Noble 31 Spring and Summer includes some fab moire taffeta shorts.
This moire taffeta citron shirt from Noble 31 pops.
Brights pair well with understated elements like this at Noble 31.
Noble 31's shape retaining floral jacquard fabric shines.
Raspberry and citron make a splash this season in Noble 31's new collection.
Noble 31 Spring and Summer includes some fab moire taffeta shorts.

This moire taffeta citron shirt from Noble 31 pops.

Brights pair well with understated elements like this at Noble 31.

Noble 31's shape retaining floral jacquard fabric shines.

Raspberry and citron make a splash this season in Noble 31's new collection.

Founded in 2017 by Fort Worth sisters Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore, Noble 31 is a luxury fashion brand that creates women’s clothing in Texas. The brand works to inspire women of all ages and backgrounds to feel fabulous through dress, and is dedicated to creating quality clothing that is clean, crisp, and bold.

“With styles consisting primarily of tops and blouses, as well as other apparel sprinkled throughout, each Noble 31 collection is a compilation of designs that Madi and Mackenzie felt were missing from their own closets,” a press release says. The duo’s spring and summer line launches today, March 5.

“Meant to take you seamlessly from day to night – as well as season to season – Designs are focused on vibrant colors and patterns, with 100 percent of the production process proudly based in the USA.”

 

Raspberry and citron make a splash this season.

“We get a lot of our fabrics from our suppliers in Spain and Italy,” co-founder Mackenzie Moore tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It’s the only thing sourced outside of the United States. We really love fabrics ― our design always starts there.”

The new collection is inspired by the outdoor activities that have meant so much to us over the past year ― just being outside with family or enjoying beautiful sunsets.

Filled with citrons and raspberry sorbet hues, and paired with staple whites and khaki tones, the collection’s bell-legged, gathered-waist, silk moire taffeta shorts alone will inspire the sun to shine. And, other designs are in bold jacquard fabric, with tiny floral prints, retaining a similar glowy sheen.

“We wanted to utilize fabrics that would hold their shape in Texas, and carry you through our extreme fluctuations from season to season,” Moore says. You know…like from spring to summer.

 

Brights pair well with understated elements like this.

 

 

 

 

 

The stylish sisters were born and raised in Fort Worth, and currently live just a block apart. Madi graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in Strategic Communications, while her sister Mackenzie studied costume design at the University of Texas. Their Noble 31 brand is available online or on display through private trunk shows.

Giving back to the community is also at the heart of the Noble 31 brand. A portion of proceeds from every collection goes toward empowering others’ noble endeavors. This season’s recipient is Rivertree Academy ― a community-funded private Christian school in the Como Lake community of Fort Worth.

 

Noble 31’s shape retaining floral jacquard fabric shines.

 

 

An added bonus for Rivertree Academy’s fourth and fifth graders this year, has been learning about the fashion industry and having the chance to design a signature piece that will debut in Noble 31’s Fall & Winter 2021 collection.

“We just completed presenting our curriculum at Rivertree,” Moore says. “It was amazing to see the students get to dream up a product, design it and then pitch it to us. We were blown away by their creativity.”

Noble 31’s best-selling collection is currently “No Bull,” which is offered year round and includes several timeless styles. The brand is also looking forward to expanding into custom and even bridal designs in 2021.

