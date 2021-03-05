Dior’s Latest Book Highlighting Feminism Aptly Debuts on International Women’s Day

The book's cover showcases the legendary t-shirt emblazoned with 'We Should All Be Feminists" which Chiuri designed for her very first show for the brand in 2016.

The movement to empower women continues to flourish as new perspectives in support of the feminist spirit take root. Aptly launching on International Women’s Day (March 8), The House of Dior’s latest book Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice is a toast to the feminist ethos. The 268-page book epitomizes the breath and passion that Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has put into the brand — through the designer’s haute couture and ready-to wear collections — since 2016.

Her Dior celebrates 33 women photographers from all over the world including Brigitte Niedermair, Sarah Moon, Bettina Rheims, Lean Lui, Maya Goded, Julia Hetta and Janette Beckman. The dazzling images in the book tout a variety of photographic styles including portraiture, abstraction and chiaroscuro — which stands testament to the depth of the brand and the widespread talent of the artists who all uniquely capture the essence of the feminine spirit and explore the power of the female gaze.

The incredible photos are accompanied by poignant quotes, remarks, and poems by female writers like Linda Nochlin, Claire Fontaine and Judy Chicago.

Her Dior‘s cover showcases the legendary white T-shirt emblazoned with “We Should All Be Feminists” which Chiuri designed for her very first show for Dior in 2016. The bold statement refers to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s famous essay that sparked a more modern definition of 21st century feminism. The shirt’s debut solidified Dior’s commitment to women as a thriving backbone of the brand’s many creations and collaborations.

In the still (surprisingly) male-dominated industry of high fashion, Chiuri was appointed as Dior’s first female director five years ago, after gaining notability for her work at brands like Fendi and Valentino — especially the Fendi Baguette bag.

Chiuri has long been a champion of women’s issues and has woven this spirit into much of her work for Dior. Like the innovative collections and programming that she has put forth in her stunning fashions, the book continues the conversation that creativity and talent have no limits when women are in charge.

Published by Rizzoli New York, Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice will appropriately launch on International Women’s Day. You’ll be able to purchase the book for $95 at local booksellers or at dior.com