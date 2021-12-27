Gucci and The North Face Keep the Vintage Vibes Going With the Second Installment of Their Outdoorsy Collab

Gucci and The North Face dropped the second chapter of their buzzy collab just before the holidays. (Photo by Jalan and Jibril Durimel)

We may not yet have the White House cat we were promised, but we are finally getting the feline representation so many of us crave in the second installment of Gucci and The North Face’s highly buzzed-about collaboration. Dropped just ahead of Fall/Winter 2021, the expansive new selection continues the 2020 installment’s thoughtful merging of the two brands. There are ’90s icons from TNF (floral puffers forever), vintage outerwear covered in the classic GG monogram, and more understated forest and floral patterns. The Gucci slides are in fine fleecy form, bucket hats give new meaning to logomania, and a couple of charming four-legged friends make a subtle appearance on 100% cotton tees.

The collection dropped quietly early this month (the buzz would have come with or without a flashy campaign), but Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele continues to build on the collaboration’s second chapter today with fresh imagery, shot by French twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel in Iceland.

And though there’s an undeniable feeling of excess (apart from a few quiet pieces, the logos come fast and furious), the old-school-inspired collection embraces a modern commitment to eco-sustainability. Many products are made with a recycled nylon fabric called ECONYL, all down insulation is certified “responsible” by Control Union, and streamlined electric pink packaging is mindful of its environmental impact.

Watch the sleek new spot below, and scroll the slideshow for a few of our favorite selects from the Gucci and TNF collaboration. The collection is now available to shop at Dallas and Houston area stores, as well as gucci.com.

Credits for the campaign

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographers & Directors: Durimel

Make-up: Thomas De Kluyver

Hair Stylist: Andrea Martinelli

Music Credits: “Go”

Artist: Moby

Music and lyrics by R. M. Hall and A. Badalamenti