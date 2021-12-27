Restaurants

PaperCity Dallas’ Top 10 Most-Read Dining Stories of 2021

From Best Restaurant Patios to Exciting New Openings and Sad Closures

BY // 12.27.21
dallas dining news

Wood-fired Italian grill Monarch is now open on the 49th floor of The National, where the jewel-box interiors rise to the menu’s grand occasion. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Dallas restaurant scene has gone through the unimaginable over the past two years with the arrival (and stubborn continuance) of the Covid-19 pandemic. From tragic shutterings to the evolution of Dallas dining, the news hasn’t always been very cheery. But with the bad also came some good: we saw a surprising amount of exciting restaurant openings and many of us likely came to appreciate our favorites even more. Based on the numbers from 2021, readers were on the hunt for our city’s best patios, bakeries, tacos, and coffee shops — plus, the news of a few iconic closings that hit us especially hard.

Before we move on to 2022, we look back at our top Dallas dining stories of the past year.

Dallas Dining News
Knox’s Chelsea Corner has an outdoor patio oasis. (Courtesy of Chelsea Corner)

Dallas’ Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — A Running List of Top Spots for Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining

It might be time to give this list another look as Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. Thankfully, a lot of these restaurants and bar patios have heaters for the potentially cooler weather ahead. Read the full story. 

 

The Cake Bar
The Cake Bar sells classic cake flavors with a Southern twist. Courtesy of The Cake Bar

Dallas’ Best Bakeries

10 Sweet Picks From Highland Park to Oak Cliff: Read the full story.

 

Discover

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck is shuttering his Dallas restaurant atop Reunion Tower, Five Sixty.

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant At Top of Dallas’ Reunion Tower Shutters For Good

Five Sixty Permanently Closes After 11 Years Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic: Read the full story.

 

Dallas Dining News
Caviar and latkes show the strength of Beverley’s menu.

The 32 Best Dallas Brunches PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

Plus, The Must-Order Dish at Each Destination: Read the full story.

 

Dallas Dining News
The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

Two Beloved Restaurants Announce Unexpected Closings — The Dallas Dining Scene Changes to Know

Plus, a Favorite Tea Shop is Shuttering in West Village: Read the full story.

 

El Come Taco
El Come Taco offers adventurous taco options.

Dallas’ 10 Best Taco Spots

From Proven Standouts to Hidden Finds, This is Your Guide: Read the full story.

 

Best Coffee Shops Dallas Houndstooth Coffee
Houndstooth (the SylvanThirty location) is the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas, according to Architectural Digest.

Dallas’ 12 Best Coffee Shops

Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-Overs: Read the full story.

 

Dallas Dining News
Catbird may be the coolest new spot to grab a cocktail in Dallas. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Catbird Is One of The Coolest New Spots to Grab a Cocktail in Dallas

A First Look and Taste of the New Thompson Hotel’s Terrace-Level Restaurant: Read the full story.

 

Monarch Dallas
Wood-fired Italian grill Monarch is now open on the 49th floor of The National, where the jewel-box interiors rise to the menu’s grand occasion. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

A First Taste of Dallas’ New Sky-High Restaurant — Monarch Is a Stunner

Plus, A Sneak Peak of Japanese Lounge Kessaku, Also Led by Two-Time Michelin-Starred Chef Danny Grant: Read the full story.

 

best Dallas Steakhouses
The steak is the marquee star at Pappas Bros.

Sink Your Teeth Into the Absolute Best Steakhouses in Dallas

10 Classic Institutions and Modern Settings To Enjoy Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, and Japanese Wagyu: Read the full story.

The PaperCity Magazine

December
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$779,000 Learn More about this property
Vickie Driscoll
This property is listed by: Vickie Driscoll (713) 962-1442 Email Realtor
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard
Deer Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard
Kingwood, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard
1802 Vermont Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1802 Vermont Street
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Leann Salmons
This property is listed by: Leann Salmons (832) 868-9453 Email Realtor
1802 Vermont Street
6 W Rivercrest Drive
Acreage in the City
FOR SALE

6 W Rivercrest Drive
Houston, TX

$13,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
6 W Rivercrest Drive
3643 Tartan Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3643 Tartan Lane
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3643 Tartan Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X