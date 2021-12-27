PaperCity Dallas’ Top 10 Most-Read Dining Stories of 2021

Wood-fired Italian grill Monarch is now open on the 49th floor of The National, where the jewel-box interiors rise to the menu’s grand occasion. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Dallas restaurant scene has gone through the unimaginable over the past two years with the arrival (and stubborn continuance) of the Covid-19 pandemic. From tragic shutterings to the evolution of Dallas dining, the news hasn’t always been very cheery. But with the bad also came some good: we saw a surprising amount of exciting restaurant openings and many of us likely came to appreciate our favorites even more. Based on the numbers from 2021, readers were on the hunt for our city’s best patios, bakeries, tacos, and coffee shops — plus, the news of a few iconic closings that hit us especially hard.

Before we move on to 2022, we look back at our top Dallas dining stories of the past year.

Knox’s Chelsea Corner has an outdoor patio oasis. (Courtesy of Chelsea Corner)

Dallas’ Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — A Running List of Top Spots for Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining

It might be time to give this list another look as Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. Thankfully, a lot of these restaurants and bar patios have heaters for the potentially cooler weather ahead. Read the full story.

The Cake Bar sells classic cake flavors with a Southern twist. Courtesy of The Cake Bar

Dallas’ Best Bakeries

10 Sweet Picks From Highland Park to Oak Cliff: Read the full story.

Discover Swipe

































Next

Wolfgang Puck is shuttering his Dallas restaurant atop Reunion Tower, Five Sixty.

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant At Top of Dallas’ Reunion Tower Shutters For Good

Five Sixty Permanently Closes After 11 Years Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic: Read the full story.

Caviar and latkes show the strength of Beverley’s menu.

The 32 Best Dallas Brunches PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

Plus, The Must-Order Dish at Each Destination: Read the full story.

The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

Two Beloved Restaurants Announce Unexpected Closings — The Dallas Dining Scene Changes to Know

Plus, a Favorite Tea Shop is Shuttering in West Village: Read the full story.

El Come Taco offers adventurous taco options.

Dallas’ 10 Best Taco Spots

From Proven Standouts to Hidden Finds, This is Your Guide: Read the full story.

Houndstooth (the SylvanThirty location) is the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas, according to Architectural Digest.

Dallas’ 12 Best Coffee Shops

Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-Overs: Read the full story.

Catbird may be the coolest new spot to grab a cocktail in Dallas. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Catbird Is One of The Coolest New Spots to Grab a Cocktail in Dallas

A First Look and Taste of the New Thompson Hotel’s Terrace-Level Restaurant: Read the full story.

Wood-fired Italian grill Monarch is now open on the 49th floor of The National, where the jewel-box interiors rise to the menu’s grand occasion. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

A First Taste of Dallas’ New Sky-High Restaurant — Monarch Is a Stunner

Plus, A Sneak Peak of Japanese Lounge Kessaku, Also Led by Two-Time Michelin-Starred Chef Danny Grant: Read the full story.

The steak is the marquee star at Pappas Bros.

Sink Your Teeth Into the Absolute Best Steakhouses in Dallas

10 Classic Institutions and Modern Settings To Enjoy Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, and Japanese Wagyu: Read the full story.