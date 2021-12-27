PaperCity Dallas’ Top 10 Most-Read Dining Stories of 2021
From Best Restaurant Patios to Exciting New Openings and Sad ClosuresBY Megan Ziots // 12.27.21
The Dallas restaurant scene has gone through the unimaginable over the past two years with the arrival (and stubborn continuance) of the Covid-19 pandemic. From tragic shutterings to the evolution of Dallas dining, the news hasn’t always been very cheery. But with the bad also came some good: we saw a surprising amount of exciting restaurant openings and many of us likely came to appreciate our favorites even more. Based on the numbers from 2021, readers were on the hunt for our city’s best patios, bakeries, tacos, and coffee shops — plus, the news of a few iconic closings that hit us especially hard.
Before we move on to 2022, we look back at our top Dallas dining stories of the past year.
Dallas’ Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — A Running List of Top Spots for Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining
It might be time to give this list another look as Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. Thankfully, a lot of these restaurants and bar patios have heaters for the potentially cooler weather ahead. Read the full story.
Dallas’ Best Bakeries
10 Sweet Picks From Highland Park to Oak Cliff: Read the full story.
Wolfgang Puck Restaurant At Top of Dallas’ Reunion Tower Shutters For Good
Five Sixty Permanently Closes After 11 Years Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic: Read the full story.
The 32 Best Dallas Brunches PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again
Plus, The Must-Order Dish at Each Destination: Read the full story.
Two Beloved Restaurants Announce Unexpected Closings — The Dallas Dining Scene Changes to Know
Plus, a Favorite Tea Shop is Shuttering in West Village: Read the full story.
Dallas’ 10 Best Taco Spots
From Proven Standouts to Hidden Finds, This is Your Guide: Read the full story.
Dallas’ 12 Best Coffee Shops
Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-Overs: Read the full story.
Catbird Is One of The Coolest New Spots to Grab a Cocktail in Dallas
A First Look and Taste of the New Thompson Hotel’s Terrace-Level Restaurant: Read the full story.
A First Taste of Dallas’ New Sky-High Restaurant — Monarch Is a Stunner
Plus, A Sneak Peak of Japanese Lounge Kessaku, Also Led by Two-Time Michelin-Starred Chef Danny Grant: Read the full story.
Sink Your Teeth Into the Absolute Best Steakhouses in Dallas
10 Classic Institutions and Modern Settings To Enjoy Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, and Japanese Wagyu: Read the full story.