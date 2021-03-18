The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep is Right Here in Dallas

When it comes to modern reimaginings of everyday objects, the mattress has gotten a lot of love in the bed department. From Sleep Number to endless bed-in-a-box brands, your options are vast. And while you might have met your match in a Parachute mattress, perfecting your pillow game can still be revolutionary. Thankfully, Dallas has Merrimac Dillon to help anyone find their elusive fit.

Headquartered in the Design District, The Pillow Bar whips up an array of bed and bath essentials, from Texas cotton boyfriend shirts to hypoallergenic white down blankets (and complimentary in-house monogramming), but the Oprah-cosigned company’s bread and butter is the product that started it all more than 10 years ago: highly customized, goose down or down-alternative filled pillows.

It starts with a quiz: The Pillow Bar takes into account your age, height, and gender in addition to your sleep position preference. “You can go to any store and say you want a firm pillow, but that might be someone else’s idea of firm,” Dillon says. “Our whole goal is to keep everyone’s head in line with their spine through the night.”

The Pillow Bar offers free monogramming on all products. “Monograms started out as a way to distinguish your pillow from our partner’s,” Merrimac Dillon says. “It ended up making them very giftable.”

Front sleepers require a super soft pillow, to ensure their neck doesn’t bend back. Back sleepers need more support, though a medium-fill pillow should due the trick. The real challenge is people who tend to end up on their side in the night (the majority of sleepers). They need something firm, but a broad shouldered athlete’s version of firm is entirely different from that of someone with a petit frame.

In the end, though, Dillon knows certain pillow shoppers are going to stick with what they’ve known. “If someone knows exactly what, we’ll make it for them,” Dillon says. “But if their neck starts hurting, they can always give us a call.”

Beyond the Pillow: Merrimac’s Keys for Optimal Sleep

In honor of National Sleep Awareness Week, Dillon shares her tips for a well-rested night. “I think this year, because of what we’ve been doing at home, people are more aware of their sleep,” the Dallas entrepreneur says. “It’s a proven fact that if you sleep the whole night through, you’re more alert, more productive, and you’re definitely more clear headed.”

– 100 percent cotton or linen sheets (and pajamas) are always preferable to synthetic fabrics, but don’t get too caught up in thread count. Dillon recommends anything between 300 and 600.

– Abstain from electronics two hours before bedtime.

– The optimal room temp: 68 degrees.

– A pre-bed hot shower or bath (or for extremely lucky sleepers, a body massage) is ideal for relaxing muscles.

– Create a sleep trigger: certain sounds or smells to evoke a habitual reaction. The smell of lavender is a good place to start.

Head to thepillowbar.com for more information.