Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide

Valentine’s Day is much more than just a red-letter day. Though the history of the holiday is full of speculation, legend, lore and myth, with a smattering of facts thrown in, you needn’t know anything about the past to set a romantic tone for your loved ones. All you really need to know is Highland Park Village.

America’s first planned shopping center (it opened in 1931), Highland Park Village is a true destination, with luxury brands, top restaurants and unique boutiques galore. Yes, you can find countless worthy Valentine’s Day gifts there on your own, but who couldn’t use an expert guide?

Consider this a highly curated wish list, assembled by an elegant woman of supreme taste, a fashionable and learned woman who graciously agreed to share some of her Highland Park Village favorites. These are gifts that would be perfect for the true Valentine of your life.

Louboutin’s Epic et Pointe: These pumps are the stuff of wonderful dreams.

Dreamy Heels

Let’s begin with a pair of Louboutins, the Epic et Pointe. This is a pump for the ages, one that features snakeskin-embossed black calfskin. And, of course, Louboutin’s signature red sole. Look at the dramatic square cut and deny you want a pair (or want to give your Valentine these beauties).

Urban, timeless, bold and dramatic: This is Maison Christian Louboutin at its best. $990, 214-780-0833.

Accessories to Swoon Over

From leather and steel, we move to silk, wool and cashmere. And these accessories would pair beautifully with the Louboutins. They are from the House of Dior, and your Valentine will assuredly pack them for her next trip to Paris.

First, the Oblique Shawl, a refined textile that can be worn around the neck or draped over the shoulders. Its fringed edges highlight a tonal border with the Christian Dior signature in bold letters, and the Dior Oblique motif anchoring the whole. $680, 214-520-6494.

Dior’s Jacquard Shawl will bring a smile to your Valentine.

The Tree of Life scarf, from the House of Dior, a gift worthy of the best Valentine.

Wear the shawl with Dior’s Tree of Life Square Scarf, which was inspired by southern Italy’s festival of lights. Its hand-stitched edges and silk twill whisper luxury, with confidence and sophistication. Tied around the neck or head, it’s bound to turn heads everywhere. $420, 214-520-6494.

Sparkling With Love

Diamonds are always appropriate, are they not? And Harry Winston is a name that requires no introduction. Now, just in time for the most romantic of holidays, there are two new pieces from the hallowed world of Winston.

First, a necklace from the Kaleidoscope Collection, inspired by “Mr. Winston’s masterful balancing of light, texture and dimensionality.” Each piece in the collection features red rubellites, green tsavorites, purple sapphires, aquamarines, turquoise and tanzanite, set in an exquisite manner that allows their brilliance to radiate. The price is available upon request. 214-945-2571.

Harry Winston is never the wrong idea, and this necklace, from the Kaleidoscope Collection, will dazzle her.

Now, something to grace her hand, a masterpiece from the House of Winston brings elegance in its purest form, featuring the beloved and timeless clustering motif. Three pink sapphires and four diamonds set in platinum are arranged artfully so that each precious stone captures light from every direction.

Which one to gaze upon first? They all shine here. The price is available upon request. 214-945-2571.

With this ring … your Valentine will shine like the brightest star.

Bag Happy

Let’s return to leather, shall we? Lambskin, to be exact, made in Italy. It’s the Valentino Garavani Roam Stud Shoulder Bag, and it’s bold. As only Valentino can be. Quilted nappa, embellished with maxi studs of antique brass. It boasts a detachable handle, as well as a removable sliding chain strap, so your sweetheart can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag, or carry it in her lovely hand. Tres chic, and so Italian. It’s also available in green, rose cannelle, black and light pink. $3,350, 469-868-6062.

From Valentino, a studded bag of lambskin that will wow.

Pajamas She’ll Actually Want

How about some evening wear? MARKET at Highland Park Village is the source for these whimsical and comfortable pajamas that take loungewear to the next level. Feather detailing provides a fun feel and look, and your Valentine is sure to sleep in warmth and bliss. Available in a multitude of colors and designs. $290, 214-945-2571.

These pajama take comfort to a blissful level.

The Best in Self Care

From The Conservatory, there are a few don’t-miss items for self care: Detox Bath Salts from Verdant Alchemy and Esker’s Clarifying Set.

Esker’s body care trio work together to cleanse and fight dullness and discoloration, leaving her skin vibrant and smooth. The oil, body wash and brush come in a linen pouch, and the trio’s floral aromas are complemented with notes of wood and herb. The organic or plant-based ingredients promise to please. $98, 972-863-8590.

Treat your Valentine to a trio of selfcare and wellbeing.

Vivien Leung founded Verdant Alchemy in London as a modern natural and vegan bath and body brand, and its products will help your Valentine restore, refuel, relax and thrive. The Detox Bath Salts contain Sardinian clay, which draws out the skin’s impurities, and the bespoke blend of citrus oils are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, sure to refresh and revitalize. $56,972-863-8590.

Sardinian clay is the foundation of these bath salts.

The Gift of Styling

Continuing with the pampering motif, which leading lady would not want an appointment at Cerón Highland Park? This full-service salon is helmed by one of the most prominent and talented men in the industry. He only goes by one name. Cerón’s team of top-notch stylists and aestheticians will make your Valentine feel like the princess that she is. Gift certificates are available in a multitude of prices. 214-219-3600.

This man needs no introduction: Cerón has a certain way with a woman’s hair, and he will treat your Valentine to a luxurious day of beauty and pampering.

Highland Park Village’s Chanel Power

More diamonds for Valentine’s Day? Of course. If you bestow Chanel‘s Coco Brush Bracelet on your special someone, the gratitude will be palpable, and then some. Brilliant stones set in 18 karat white gold whose clasp is itself a work of art. The iconic Chanel quilted pattern will make her wrist even more beautiful than it already is. $31,200 now ($33,700 after February 11), 214-520-1055.

From the House of Chanel, a bracelet studded with diamonds and elegance.

Workout Power

Your Valentine takes care of herself, which is obvious, so why not give her an ensemble designed to elevate her workout? The place to procure this is Bandier, and the All Access Utility Kit will please any sporty woman. The sport bra boasts a pocket (for holding important items), and the high-waisted utility leggings feature a contoured waistband and a back zipper pocket. The combination of nylon and spandex dries rapidly, so she’ll be able to workout as often as she wants. $169, 214-559-9124.

Bandier has everything your sporty Valentine needs to work out in style and performance.

Beautiful Scents

Want to gift something that is truly one of a kind? Le Labo is your source. Choose from the brand’s extensive collection of scents and ancillaries to create a unique parfum or cologne sure to awaken your Valentine’s senses. Le Labo’s roster of classic fragrances also make for a great Valentine’s Day gift. A favorite is Rose 31 (50ml for $192), 214-443-3806.

Fragrance from Le Labo in Highland Park Village is perfect for any loved one on the list.

Golden Gifts

Back to MARKET we go, this time for two pieces of jewelry that would make anyone happy, especially on February 14. The super buzzy designer Spinelli Kilcollin is sure to please. The Polaris YG ring boasts 4 linked rings of 18k gold, two of which are pave set full white cut diamonds. The bands are joined by connectors of 18k gold. $68,000, 214-945-2571.

From the dazzling MARKET Boutique, a Spinelli Kilcollini ring that will surely woo your loved one.

To give and to give back, gift a Have A Heart darling charm necklace. The Budda Mamam, a puffy heart charm with Canadian white diamonds set in 20k yellow gold supports the Loveland Foundation. The proceeds from the Anna Maccieri Rossi heart charm with glass aventurine and diamonds in 18k yellow gold supports the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Or perhaps the Bea Bongiasca large heart charm with red enamel is the right charm to woo your loved one. Each charm sold separately, left to right on necklace . $4,840, $5,255, $910, 214-945-2571.

The Have A Heart necklace from MARKET is a way to give while giving back.

In Pictures

A picture frame, especially one from William Yeoward, is a very thoughtful gift, one that any gentlewoman will cherish for years. Madison is the place to go for Yeoward’s Clear Satin Frame ($350 for the 8×10 model) or Tizo’s Mother of Pearl Frame ($125). Both are classic, elegant and perfect for images of love and grace. 214-528-8188.

This mother of pearl frame will have pride of place on your Valentine’s dressing table.

Framing love: Gift this William Yeoward frame and watch the smiles bloom.

Cartier’s Classic Luxury

Let’s go out with something special, from the House of Cartier. It’s the Panthère de Cartier Graphique bracelet, and it. . . well, it left our elegant gift-list creator speechless. The iconic design was first sighted in 1914, and its 18-karat white gold, emeralds, onyx and diamonds are from the other side of paradise.

Panthère de Cartier Graphique bracelet from the House of Cartier will be sure to impress your Valentine.

Can you imagine this on your Valentine’s wrist? The accolades are sure to be effusive and genuine. Price upon request. 972-726-7670.

For more on everything Highland Park Village has to offer, click here.