Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms by Marquel Plavan_Edward Longshanks (1) copy
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms by Marquel Plavan_Beeramisu copy
01
07

New British pub Harwood Arms has lots of heated outdoor seating. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

02
07

New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

03
07

Don't miss the craft cocktails at Harwood Arms including The Edward Longshanks. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

04
07

Chef Ryan York leads the kitchen at Harwood Arms. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

05
07

Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

06
07

Harwood Arms is a new British pub. featuring short rib, fish and chips, and other classics. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

07
07

Harwood Arms offers Beeramisu for dessert — Guiness-soaked lady fingers with cocoa and Mascarpone whip. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms by Marquel Plavan_Edward Longshanks (1) copy
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms by Marquel Plavan_Beeramisu copy
Restaurants / Openings

Harwood Arms Opens At Last With Guinness, Short Rib, and Tons of British Charm

Take a Shot of Whiskey From a Bone at the New Pub

BY // 01.28.21
New British pub Harwood Arms has lots of heated outdoor seating. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)
New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)
Don't miss the craft cocktails at Harwood Arms including The Edward Longshanks. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)
Chef Ryan York leads the kitchen at Harwood Arms. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)
Harwood Arms is a new British pub. featuring short rib, fish and chips, and other classics. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)
Harwood Arms offers Beeramisu for dessert — Guiness-soaked lady fingers with cocoa and Mascarpone whip. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)
1
7

New British pub Harwood Arms has lots of heated outdoor seating. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

2
7

New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

3
7

Don't miss the craft cocktails at Harwood Arms including The Edward Longshanks. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

4
7

Chef Ryan York leads the kitchen at Harwood Arms. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

5
7

Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

6
7

Harwood Arms is a new British pub. featuring short rib, fish and chips, and other classics. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

7
7

Harwood Arms offers Beeramisu for dessert — Guiness-soaked lady fingers with cocoa and Mascarpone whip. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

After months of delays due to the pandemic, the Harwood District’s new British pub Harwood Arms has finally been able to open its doors. The restaurant, tucked away on Harwood Street near Magnolias Sous Le Pont, is the most charming new spot to grab a Guinness on the heated patio or grab a table inside and be teleported to the UK.

Harwood Arms Dallas
New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

Booths in the 4,000-square-foot space are semi-private, separated by wooden partitions, providing a safe and cozy dining experience. The space also offers a gathering area (currently for smaller groups) to play darts, watch games on several TVs, and dine at high-top tables.

The drink menu consists of craft cocktails, beer (including those from the British Isles), cider, beer cocktails, wine, and an extensive whiskey and scotch list. The Just Happy To See You is a favorite sweet concoction with Tito’s vodka, Giffard Banane du Brésil, orgeat, and ginger beer. Dried bananas top the drink. Cranberry gin-forward cocktail, The Departed, is also a tasty option with St. Germain, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Suze orange bitters, and lime.

Harwood Arms Dallas
Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

Chef Ryan York created the Harwood Arms food menu, which includes British favorites like fish and chips, a Reuben sandwich, and bangers and mash. But it was the Guinness-braised short rib that was the stunner with Irish cheddar grits on the side. The chicken tikka masala was also a favorite with basmati rice and veggie pilaf.

Starters like the warm soft pretzel and roasted bone marrow are great as well. You can even add on an OBM shot (whiskey) that your server will pour down the emptied, half-bone into your mouth. (I know, I thought it sounded weird too. It’s surprisingly fun and I miraculously managed to not spill it all over myself.)

For dessert, the whiskey toffee cake is a must-try. Made with Jameson anglaise, candied hazelnuts, and topped with a hefty amount of vanilla whipped cream, it’s tough to put your spoon down. I also recommend pairing your dessert with an Irish coffee, which the pub makes with Jameson, vanilla, and spiced whip.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON

Harwood Arms is also now serving weekend brunch from 11 am to 4 pm, offerings a full English breakfast, Jameson French toast, Wagyu corned beef hash, and more.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
1800 Carleton Avenue
River Crest
FOR SALE

1800 Carleton Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1800 Carleton Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
1809 E Roundtree
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1809 E Roundtree
Aledo, TX

$914,750 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
1809 E Roundtree
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X