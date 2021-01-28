Harwood Arms Opens At Last With Guinness, Short Rib, and Tons of British Charm

Harwood Arms is a new British pub. featuring short rib, fish and chips, and other classics. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

After months of delays due to the pandemic, the Harwood District’s new British pub Harwood Arms has finally been able to open its doors. The restaurant, tucked away on Harwood Street near Magnolias Sous Le Pont, is the most charming new spot to grab a Guinness on the heated patio or grab a table inside and be teleported to the UK.

New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

Booths in the 4,000-square-foot space are semi-private, separated by wooden partitions, providing a safe and cozy dining experience. The space also offers a gathering area (currently for smaller groups) to play darts, watch games on several TVs, and dine at high-top tables.

The drink menu consists of craft cocktails, beer (including those from the British Isles), cider, beer cocktails, wine, and an extensive whiskey and scotch list. The Just Happy To See You is a favorite sweet concoction with Tito’s vodka, Giffard Banane du Brésil, orgeat, and ginger beer. Dried bananas top the drink. Cranberry gin-forward cocktail, The Departed, is also a tasty option with St. Germain, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Suze orange bitters, and lime.

Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

Chef Ryan York created the Harwood Arms food menu, which includes British favorites like fish and chips, a Reuben sandwich, and bangers and mash. But it was the Guinness-braised short rib that was the stunner with Irish cheddar grits on the side. The chicken tikka masala was also a favorite with basmati rice and veggie pilaf.

Starters like the warm soft pretzel and roasted bone marrow are great as well. You can even add on an OBM shot (whiskey) that your server will pour down the emptied, half-bone into your mouth. (I know, I thought it sounded weird too. It’s surprisingly fun and I miraculously managed to not spill it all over myself.)

For dessert, the whiskey toffee cake is a must-try. Made with Jameson anglaise, candied hazelnuts, and topped with a hefty amount of vanilla whipped cream, it’s tough to put your spoon down. I also recommend pairing your dessert with an Irish coffee, which the pub makes with Jameson, vanilla, and spiced whip.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Harwood Arms is also now serving weekend brunch from 11 am to 4 pm, offerings a full English breakfast, Jameson French toast, Wagyu corned beef hash, and more.