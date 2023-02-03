Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts

It is officially February and Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it. To help you play Cupid this year, Highland Park Village has curated the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your special someone, friends, or even yourself.

Whether you are shopping for your hard-to-impress husband, your luxe-loving girlfriend, or your Galentine, Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping center, has the perfect gift for each loved one on your list.

Sparkling with Love 1 6 Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not Ruby and Diamond Earrings, Price upon Request 2 6 MARKET Rainbow Heart 18K Gold Necklace, $2,900 3 6 MARKET Checkered 18K Gold Heart and Diamond Necklace, $3,300 4 6 Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Bracelet, 5 Motifs, $4,200 5 6 Cartier Clash de Cartier Ring, Double-Row Model, 18K Rose Gold, $4,000 6 6 Lele Sadoughi Diva Pink Crystal Lilys, $198

Gifting the perfect necklace, earrings, or bracelet can go a long way and there is no better place to find the perfect jewelry piece than Highland Park Village. Elevate your Valentine’s Day bouquet with Harry Winston’s Forget-Me-Not collection. Celebrating the graceful silhouette of its namesake bloom, the Forget-Me-Not Ruby and Diamond Earrings are a perfect expression of your love.

These delicate, shimmering heart necklaces from MARKET are sure to become a staple in her accessory drawer. The rainbow heart adds a touch of playfulness to a classic shape, while the checkered heart offers timeless elegance. Layer or wear individually.

Faithful to the very first Alhambra jewel created, the Vintage Alhambra creations by Van Cleef & Arpels are distinguished by their unique, timeless elegance. Adorned with golden beads, this bracelet is made of 18K yellow gold and mother-of-pearl. The gorgeous piece is a gift that will always be in style.

For a truly unique piece, look to Cartier. This iconic luxury brand’s Clash de Cartier collection features creations that amplify the dualities within the Maison’s codes, playing with the signature clou carré studs. Double down on studs with the Clash de Cartier Ring, Double-Row Model, made of 18K rose gold to truly wow her this year.

Lele Sadoughi’s best-selling Crystal Lily earring is the perfect present for any pink-lover. Composed of a pink Czech pave crystal center and glitter acetate, these earrings make a beautiful and unique statement.

Statement Accessories 1 4 Jimmy Choo Averly 100, $995 2 4 Small La Petite Deuxieme Shoulder Bag in Toile Iconographe, $3,400 3 4 Miron Crosby Elaine Navy Boot, $2,295 4 4 Dior Bandana Mitzah Scarf White and Red Silk Twill, $250

An outfit is not complete without a beautiful statement accessory and there’s no better gift for Valentine’s Day than helping your loved one complete her look. Jimmy Choo’s asymmetrical Averly pumps in this bright fuchsia are exquisite, extravagant, and elegant. Decorated with two oversized bows, this pair of shoes will elevate any ensemble.

A festive bag is a necessity, and this one from Valentino is no exception featuring a gorgeous shade of red. Available in Highland Park Village, the bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody, perfect for any occasion. It sports all-over classic Valentino logo embroidery and pays homage to ‘90s styles.

This boot says it all, sprinkled with metallic X’s and O’s, hearts, and lips, making this pair a Valentine’s Day must-have. Handmade in Texas with the finest leather and materials, Miron Crosby boots are a closet staple, wearable year-round. Visit their flagship and only Texas location in Highland Park Village.

An essential for any fashionista, Dior’s Bandana Mitzah scarf offers the finishing touch to any modern outfit as it can be worn around the neck or tied on a wrist or bag. Coordinate it with other Dior Bandana creations or enjoy the timeless style on its own. Made in Italy, the red and white pattern is a perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

For the Gentlemen 1 4 Rolex GMT-Master II, Oyster, 40 mm, Oystersteel and Everose Gold, $16,150 2 4 Hermès Luck Pocket Square 45, $175 3 4 Christian Louboutin Men’s ‘Adolon Junior’ Leather Sneaker in White, $895 4 4 Mr Turk Lover V-Neck, $298

This stunning timepiece is the perfect gift for him. Instantly recognizable and timeless, the black dial offers a touch of sophistication, while offering exceptional legibility in all circumstances, especially in the dark thanks to its Chromalight display.

Complete his outfit with love. This Hermès Luck Pocket Square is a must-have accessory for every man’s wardrobe, and can suit either a classic or sophisticated look. Made of silk, elevate the man in your life’s style with this gorgeous shade of red.

Chic sneakers from Christian Louboutin are a great way to kick his footwear into high gear. Featuring clean, sporty lines, the Adolon Junior sneaker showcases Maidon Christian Louboutin’s technical expertise. With a pop of Louboutin’s signature red, this is a perfect, sophisticated sneaker for nearly any occasion.

For the man who wears his heart on his sleeve, show him some love with a beautiful heart on the chest. This piece is a fun graphic twist on a classic V-neck pullover sweater in a deep shade of red. Made of merino wool, give the gift of warmth to your Valentine.

For the Hostess 1 3 St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange Two’s Company Pink Heart Stemless Wine Glass, $27.50 2 3 MADISON Jay Strongwater Amy Pavé Lips Box, $2,400 3 3 The Conservatory Byredo Rose Hand Wash, $68

Treat the hostess in your life to festive home décor this Valentine’s Day. Seasonal or something she can use all year long, these fun finds at Highland Park Village make the perfect gift. There’s nothing that says “be mine” like sipping wine from these Pink Heart Stemless Wine Glasses from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange.

Fall in love with this precious Jay Strongwater Amy Pavé Lips Box available at MADISON. It’s a perfect pop of color that sparkles no matter where it is placed. The dazzling red lips are covered in over 3,000 hand-set Swarovski Siam crystals – a breathtaking statement piece for anyone who loves to host.

A thoughtful gift for any host, Byredo’s Rose Hand Wash is a must for any half bathroom. Found at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village, the scent features a blend of pink peppercorn, raspberry, rose petals, magnolia, and white musk, which will leave the hands feeling and smelling gorgeous.

Gift Your Galentine 1 5 LoveShackFancy Palmira Bra, $125 2 5 Luvette Legging, $140 3 5 Natori Mini Dress, $145 4 5 Roller Rabbit Pop Hearts Printed Pajamas, $138 5 5 Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Kit, $210

Don’t forget about your best friend! Celebrate Galentine’s Day and your friendship with these darling picks. The girly, New York-based brand, LoveShackFancy, has recently launched activewear, available at their Highland Park Village store. Decked out with florals, pinks, and frilly touches, this is a perfect Galentine’s gift for your go-to yoga BFF.

There’s nothing like a movie night in with your best friend. Cozy up in matching Valentine’s Day-inspired pajamas from Roller Rabbit with a bold take on their cult-classic original hearts print. Featuring a playful and colorful Pop Heart print, your Galentine will be heart-eyes over this PJ set.

Give the gift of glowing skin with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Glow Kit, which includes all the essentials that are needed for the coveted Sturm glow. Packaged in a reusable cotton canvas bag, your Galentine will be equipped with seven of the best travel-size products including fan-favorite Glow Drops, Enzyme Cleanser, Hyaluronic Serum, and much more.

Treat Yourself 1 5 Carolina Herrera Beauty, Pricing Varies 2 5 Carolina Herrera Beauty, Pricing Varies 3 5 La Vie Style House No. 0679 Pink Woven Heart Mini Caftan, Pricing Varies 4 5 Le Labo THÉ MATCHA 26, $310 for 100 ml 5 5 La Perla Silk Pajama Set in Wild Orchid, $485

For anyone who loves any excuse for a celebration (or to treat themselves), Valentine’s Day is an amazing opportunity to show yourself some love. From a new outfit to luxe beauty, spoil yourself with gifts you’ll adore at Highland Park Village. Express your individuality by customizing your own lipstick at Carolina Herrera in Highland Park Village. With 43 refillable shades from bright red to soft nudes, endless charms and accessories, these personalized lipsticks are a fun way to transform your lipstick into an accessory.

A romantic, Valentine’s Day-inspired La Vie Style House caftan is a must to celebrate the holiday of love. Feel inspired and chic while dressing up to celebrate in the Dallas-based brand’s brand-new pieces featuring hearts and shades of pink.

A new fragrance is always a treat, especially when it comes from Le Labo. THÉ MATCHA 26 was created by the New York-based perfume house to evoke a moment of self that offers a quiet inner celebration of grace and soulful beauty. Matcha tea is infused with a creamy fig note, grounded by soft vetiver and textural cedar woods, and uplifted by enticing bitter orange.

This luxurious Le Perla Silk Pajama Set is the perfect Valentine’s Day treat. Crafted from pure silk satin, these soft pieces are a pleasure to sleep in, while doubling as luxurious separates during the day. This gorgeous pink hue is an exclusive to the Highland Park Village store – a perfect excuse to indulge!

For more great Valentine’s Day gifting ideas from Highland Park Village, visit hpvillage.com.