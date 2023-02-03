Restaurants / Lists

Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth

Where to Laissez Les Bon Temp Roules in North Texas

BY // 02.03.23
best king cake dallas fort worth 5

Where to find the best King Cake — baby and beads often included — across North Texas.

King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.

 

Reverie Bakeshop

980 N Coit Rd Suite 2850, Richardson, TX 75080

Nancy Castillo and Racene Mendoza founded Reverie Bakeshop, a vegan bakery, in 2013. Since opening, the pair have been dedicated to serving various baked goods, including King Cakes in six (six!) flavors. You can choose from cinnamon, cream cheese, strawberry, vanilla cream, strawberry cream cheese, and chocolate cream.

The beautiful Mardi Gras confections can feed up to 20 people. To place your order, please do so here.

 

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Lake Highlands – 10230 E NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238

Hillcrest Village – 6959 Arapaho Rd #106, Dallas, TX 75248

Chef Tida Pichakron pays homage to her New Orleans roots with her made-to-order King Cakes. Choose from a traditional 10-inch, cinnamon King Cake complete with decorative doubloons, beads, and the plastic baby inside or a mini-King Cake with baby and doubloons optional.

Either order requires 48 hours’ notice and all orders must be in by February 11th at 5 pm. Online orders can be placed here.

 

Casa Linda

10819 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

Casa Linda Bakery, located down the street from the Dallas Arboretum, has been well-known in the Dallas area for over 75 years. They offer a wide variety of from-scratch items, but the King Cake is a must—beads and baby included.

Place an online order for your sweet, doughy treat here.

 

Leila Bakery

6041 Oram St, Dallas, TX 75206

Chef Kelly Ball has put Leila Bakery on the map with her hand-made quiche and flaky crusts, but during Mardi Gras, she offers delectable, handmade King Cakes. The King Cakes come in full size, serving 10-12 people, or a mini size, sharing optional.

You can make pre-orders here until February 12th for King Cake pick-ups February 17th-25th.

 

Central Market

Dallas Lover’s Lane – 5750 East Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Dallas Preston Royal – 10720 Preston Road, Suite 1018, Dallas, TX 75230

Dallas Midway – 4349 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220

Fort Worth – 4651 West Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Plano – 320 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75075

Southlake – 1425 E. Southlake, Southlake, TX 76092

With six locations in DFW, gourmet grocery store Central Market is a trusted source in many North Texas homes. The Central Market bakery is no exception. For Mardi Gras, Central Market is offering a few King Cake variations, depending on the specific location and availability.

 

Blue Bonnet Bakery

4705 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Blue Bonnet Bakery has been a Fort Worth mainstay since 1934. Located in a church on the red bricks on Camp Bowie Boulevard, Blue Bonnet Bakery offers King Cakes for Mardi Gras season in a variety of flavors such as blueberry, apple cinnamon, and strawberry.

 

Dusty Biscuit Beignets

411 S Main St Suite 109, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Dusty Biscuit Beignets founder Trey Smith started his business as a side hustle doing pop-ups at coffee and tea shops, breweries and distilleries with great success. So much success, in fact, that Smith was able to open a brick-and-mortar location on South Main Street in Fort Worth.

For Mardi Gras, Dusty Biscuit is offering mini-King Cakes and Cowtown King Cake beignets. You can order in-store or ahead of time here as Mardi Gras gets closer.

 

Wild Cajun

thewildcajun.com

The Wild Cajun is a Louisiana family-owned business that supplies Dallas-Fort Worth with fresh Cajun fare. Luckily for all of us, this also includes Cannata’s King Cake in six flavors – bananas foster, Bavarian cream, berry royale, snickerdoodle, ti-can bourbon pecan, and cinnamon. For a seamless experience, download the Wild Cajun app on the Apple app store or Google play. where you can schedule a pickup time.

Find more information here.

