Fashion / Shopping

Glamorous New Galleria Store Draws a Crowd of Fashionable Ladies — Valentino Goes Bold

More Space Even Leaves Room for Dapper Gentleman and a New Department

BY // 03.23.21
photography Quy Tran
Rosangela Capobianco, Milka Waterland, Rizzia Hammond at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rania Edlebi, Rick Anderson, Blaine Ochoa at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Sharon Torres, Isela Garcia, Elia Gabbanelli at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rose Chen at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran) (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Valentino traveling neon logo with floral bar welcomed guests to the new boutique in Houton's Galleria. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Vicky Dominguez at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rizzia Hammond, Katalina Cohen, Rosangela Capobianco at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Roman Stud, inspired by Roman architecture, was introduced at the Valentino couture show in Milano earlier this year, no available in the Galleria boutique. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Yoon Smith, Fadila Kibsgaar-Petersen, Dai Sullivan at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Sharon Torres, Orlando Ocanas-Manzo at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Lina Tisdale at the Valentino boutique opening in The Galleria benefiting Fabrica de Milagros in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Milka Waterland and Elia Gabbanelli celebrate the funds raised as the Valentino opening, benefiting Fabrica de Milagros. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Oh my, the glamorous wave of women that glided into the new Valentino boutique in The Houston Galleria on a recent midday. The official opening of the sleek new space in the Neiman Marcus end of the exclusive mall saw the Valentino red carpet pulled out for the stylish flock joining the gathering that doubled as a charity benefit.

Leading ladies on this day were Dr. Milka Waterland, in full-on Valentino looking anything but the root canal specialist that she is, co-hostess Elia Gabbinelli and store director Sharon Torres. Waterland is founder of the day’s beneficiary, Fábrica de Milagros, which provides care for orphaned children in her homeland of the Dominican Republic.

Torres welcomed guests to the trés sleek boutique, designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccoloi. The store has expanded to a generous 4,000 square feet from its previous, smaller Galleria space. The extra square footage has made way for a men’s department. In fact, the ladies were not alone during this festive affair. A handful of stylish gents, Valentino customers themselves, joined the party.

In honor of the opening, the store entrance featured the traveling Valentino floral bar, a red neon logo enveloped in masses of fresh flowers. The florals as well as the decadent hors d’oeuvres under tiny glass domes and the champagne served were in the hands of Monarch Hospitality.

While the ladies were dressed to thrill in their Rockstud heels and handbags, a design motif celebrating a decade of style setting, the shelves brimmed with an evolution of the Valentino signature. The Roman Stud, inspired by Roman architecture, was introduced at the Valentino couture show in Milano earlier this year and is said to be something of a combination of ladylike sophistication and punk. There are Roman Stud shoulder bags, top-handle bags, pumps, sandals and gladiator flats.

Clearly, the throng was in a shopping mood on this day. With 10 percent of sales from the entire weekend going to Fabrica de Milagros, sales were off to a roaring start with presentation of a $22,000 check from a single day’s sales.

Featured Properties
