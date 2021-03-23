A Hudson House Sister Restaurant Will Arrive in a Landmark Location This Fall — What to Know About ‘Brentwood’

Like many in Dallas, the offerings of Vandelay Hospitality Group practically sustained me through the pandemic. The Avocado Caesar of East Hampton, Hudson House’s decadent double cheeseburger, and the promise of one day convening around a warm, crispy pizza at Drake’s. I may not have always known what day it was, but I knew how to order a frozen peach Bellini to-go.

This fall, which already holds so much promise, Vandelay is adding one more thing to look forward to. Taking over the former Houston’s space in Addison (the last remaining Houston’s in Dallas-Fort Worth until it closed in June 2020), Brentwood will bring a timeless Western American aesthetic, an expanded patio with a grand stone fireplace, and an “elevated take on the classic neighborhood family spot.”

On the food front, a standout will likely be Brentwood’s Jalapeño Cornbread, made in the restaurant’s onsite bakery. Other notable highlights on the menu, which will have a southwestern flair, according to the restaurant, include prime steaks, artisan-style pizzas, and whole fish filleted in-house.

One of Vandelay’s greatest strengths through the years has been creating an atmosphere guests want to return to again and again. Each concept offers its own unique vibe, whether it’s the retro diner experience of Lucky’s Hot Chicken or immersive, Old Hollywood glamour of Drake’s. Brentwood plans to evoke the classic dining institutions you might find out west — the restaurant’s release noted Aspen or Sante Fe, in particular.

Flowing throughout the 6,800-square-foot space, a custom oak bar will be flanked by caramel leather booths, forged-bronze lighting fixtures, original equestrian artwork, and other nods to timeless American design. Brentwood’s new Instagram (@brentwoodrestaurant) offers a glimpse of the restaurant’s design. A vibrant collage of mosaic tiling, adobe style exteriors, and southwestern textiles give a taste of what’s to come.