Sisters-in-Law Turn Their First Big Fashion Week Runway Show Into One Giant Party — Rocking Celebs and All

NEW YORK — Sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard hosted their first-ever runway show at New York Fashion Week for their popular contemporary fashion label, Veronica Beard, but it seemed more like a big party.

To celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary, the Beards decorated the warehouse venue with huge balloons and twinkle-lit draped columns, while pink neon letters spelled out the brand’s mantra,”We Want It All” in pink neon letters.

At end of the joyous show, as the designers came out to rapturous applause from such celeb fans as TV personalities Jenna Bush Hager and Padma Lakshmi, multi-colored confetti burst into the air. Afterwards, waiters served guests champagne as the designers posed with models and fans.

The duo has a lot to celebrate as the brand has grown exponentially in the last decade. They’ve opened stand-alone boutiques in Dallas and Houston, and their best-selling Dickey Jacket and other popular items are available at other area stores, including Elizabeth Anthony in Houston.

The Beards revealed their secret of success in their program notes. “We care as much about how you feel in our clothes as you look in them. We think about your 9 to 5, your morning to midnight, all the different ways you live your life,” the note read.

Veronica Beard has succeeded by updating the staples of a woman’s wardrobe in a fresh way, striking a balance between classic and cool, with looks — each named for a woman — that can easily be mixed and matched for just about any occasion. The emphasis is on layered pieces, well-fitted jeans and jackets, colorful dresses and good-looking outerwear — all of which were featured in the runway show. Why mess with success?

The Dickey Jacket, a twist on the classic blazer that has become the go-to uniform for a growing number of women, was front-and-center in a variety of versions, ranging from a crisp plaid jacket for daytime wear to a black satin tuxedo blazer trimmed in crystal fringe for night.

Jumpsuits also were featured in daytime denim or nighttime satin while leather trousers, floral and check-print dresses, comfy turtleneck sweaters and a striking plaid and khaki trench offered plenty of stylish and wearable options.

About the only miss the Veronicas made was showcasing an odd black bustier tube top over a white blouse and loose-fitting yellow leather jeans. But a runway show always has to have at least one “What were they thinking?” option.

