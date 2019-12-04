Covetable New Versace Bags Show Off the Strength of Women

The ancient Roman deity Virtus personified the masculine strengths of strength, courage, and excellence — virtues that Versace reinterprets for the new era of femininity with the release of the Virtus bag collection.

The late Gianni Versace always believed in the power of women, and his sister, Donatella Versace — who serves as Versace’s chief creative officer — has said that a woman must work three times harder than a man to achieve credibility.

Thus, the Versace woman embodies strength, courage and excellence, as exemplified by her bold fashion choices.

This confident new Virtus bag collection, characterized by a central gold-tone metal Barocco letter “V” embellished with acanthus leaves from an iconic Versace 1991 print, is available in fierce colors and patterns, ranging from a hot-pink quilted evening bag to a vibrant tweed and quilted-leather shoulder bag.

From $795, at the Versace boutique, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, and The Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Road, Houston, versace.com.